Cadeler A/S ("Cadeler") today announces that it has further strengthened its financial position with the addition of a second unsecured green corporate term loan facility (the "Green Corporate Loan Facility"), in the aggregate amount of EUR 60 million with a non-committed accordion option of up to EUR 80 million.

The Green Corporate Loan Facility, with a tenor of up to five years, was arranged and coordinated by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Singapore Branch ("HSBC") and Clifford Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Clifford Capital") as Mandated Lead Arrangers, with HSBC as Green Loan Coordinator and Facility Agent, and both HSBC and Clifford Capital as lenders.

The facility will be used for general corporate purposes, enhancing Cadeler's balance sheet and its financial flexibility. With this financing in place, Cadeler strengthens its capacity to navigate current market dynamics and opportunities, support its strategic priorities, and maintain its financial resilience, underpinning its commitment to sustainable growth and its ability to execute the largest and most complex offshore wind installation projects.

About Cadeler:

Cadeler A/S (Cadeler) is a global leader in offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services. Cadeler is a pure play company, operating solely in the offshore wind industry with an uncompromising focus on safety and the environment. Cadeler owns and operates the industry's largest fleet of jack-up offshore wind installation vessels and has for more than a decade been a key supplier in the development of offshore wind energy to power millions of households. Cadeler's fleet, expertise and capacity to handle the largest and most complex next-generation offshore wind installation projects positions the company to deliver exceptional services to the industry. Cadeler is committed to being at the forefront of sustainable wind farm installation and to enabling the global energy transition towards a future built on renewable energy. Cadeler is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (ticker: CDLR) and the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CADLR). For more information, please visit www.cadeler.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251130727319/en/

Contacts:

Cadeler Press Office

press@cadeler.com

+45 2830 6905



Mikkel Gleerup

CEO, Cadeler

+45 3246 3102

mikkel.gleerup@cadeler.com



Alexander Simmonds

EVP CLO, Cadeler

+44 7376 174172

alexander.simmonds@cadeler.com