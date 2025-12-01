Anzeige
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
WKN: A403UW | ISIN: SE0021921269 | Ticker-Symbol: SDV1
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 11:24
42,135 Euro
-2,59 % -1,120
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 09:00 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SAAB AB: Saab receives order for mobile air defence from Lithuania

Saab has received a third order for the Mobile Short Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) system from the Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency. The order value is approximately SEK 1.4 billion with deliveries 2026-2030.

Saab will deliver a third battery of the MSHORAD to the Lithuanian Armed Forces. The system will be integrated by Saab into the JLTV 4x4 vehicles manufactured by Oshkosh.

"We are proud to continue contributing to keeping the Lithuanian skies safe. Our mobile air defence system can withstand even the most advanced countermeasures, giving the user the capability to plan for the expected and to successfully react to the unexpected," says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab's business area Dynamics.

MSHORAD is Saab's vehicle-integrated mobile air defence solution, which acts as a protective shield for moving units. It consists of mobile radar and firing units based on the RBS 70 NG short-range air defense missile and the Giraffe 1X radar, all connected with a command-and-control system (GBAD C2) and datalink by a communication solution between the units. It offers quick and effective detection, identification and engagement of aerial threats.

Contact

Saab Press Centre
+46 (0)734 180 018
presscentre@saabgroup.com

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.

