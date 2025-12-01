QleanAir AB: QleanAir renews six cleanroom leases, sells two cleanroom design contracts, sells a cleanroom design and build contract. The closed contracts are worth approximately $1.1M.

QleanAir AB (publ.), a leading provider of solutions for clean indoor air has through its U.S. subsidiary QleanAir Scandinavia Inc., signed agreements with hospitals in Delaware, New York, and Ohio totaling more than $1.1 million. The projects are with two existing integrated delivery network (IDN) customers and one new IDN customer.

QleanAir is dedicated to helping its customers protect people, products, and processes through cleanrooms that meet and exceed USP guidelines and maintain a compliant state of control. To that end, QleanAir has renewed six leases worth approximately $450,000 with a large IDN in New York. The renewal will be recognized by the end of 2025. In addition, the same customer purchased a cleanroom design and build contract worth approximately $458,000. That project is expected to be built in Q2 of 2026.

In addition, QleanAir sold a cleanroom design contract to a leading nonprofit health system serving Northern Virginia and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area worth $151,000 and expected to be finalized in Q1 2026.

Lastly, QleanAir closed a design contract with a large IDN in Ohio. The design contract is valued at approximately $52,000 and expected to be finalized in Q1 2026.

"We are pleased to partner with these Integrated Delivery Networks by delivering a high-performance cleanroom solution that directly supports their growing compounding needs and scales in harmony with their missions of innovation, quality compliance, and compassionate care for their servicing communities. QleanSpace cleanroom solutions provide health systems with environmental control and adaptability to bring compounded therapies from pharmacy to patient with safety and efficiency.

QleanAir anticipates that this will be the first of several cleanroom projects with the new health system, as both parties explore a deeper collaborative partnership," says Amanda Myers, Chief Commercial Officer of QleanAir Scandinavia Inc.

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.