Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank sells NPL portfolio

Norion Bank AB ("Norion Bank") has entered into an agreement to sell an NPL portfolio to Intrum and an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"). The portfolio comprises overdue receivables amounting to a gross value of approximately SEK 430 million. The transaction is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2025 and will not have any immediate, material financial impact on Norion Bank. As the portfolio consists of overdue receivables subject to the Prudential Backstop regulation, the sale will result in the avoidance of future deductions from Norion Bank's capital base of approximately SEK 150 million.

- We are very pleased to be able to complete our first sale of an NPL portfolio to Intrum and Cerberus. We have monitored the development of the NPL market for a long time and will now carry out a transaction on sound, commercial terms.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Olsson, CFO

Phone: +46 73 712 04 46

E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.