Latest boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) data reveals more than 100,000 applications for heat pump grants have been made since support scheme launched in May 2022. Demand has significantly increased in 2025, and the scheme was expanded in early November to include an air-to-air heat pump grant.The UK government's heat pump subsidy scheme received 4,013 grant applications in October, the third highest month on record and 4% more than the same month in 2024. It brings the total number of boiler upgrade scheme (BUS) grant applications to 102,735, with 86,446 vouchers approved. October's additions result ...

