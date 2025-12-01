JinkoSolar says it has increased the efficiency rating for its perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells from 34.22% to 34.76%, confirmed by China's National PV Metric & Testing Center (NPVM).Chinese solar module producer JinkoSolar said it has achieved a 34.76% power conversion efficiency for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on TOPCon n-type wafers. The company said the results have been certified by China's National PV Metric & Testing Center (NPVM). In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 34.22% for the same device configuration. "This latest breakthrough ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...