New location in the center of the city near the iconic Trevi fountain sets the stage for innovation in the network across the continent and underscores KFC bold growth vision in Europe

KFC Europe is thrilled to announce the grand opening of one of its most iconic European flagship stores, located at the heart of historical Rome near the renowned Trevi Fountain. This landmark launch is a testament to KFC's continued growth throughout Europe, showcasing the brand's dedication to quality, innovation, and unforgettable customer experiences.

As one of the fastest growing retail brands in the world, KFC opens a new restaurant somewhere around the world once every 3.5 hours. The choice of Rome as the site for one of the first Western European flagship stores was a natural choice and reflects the brand's rapid growth across Europe and beyond.

The Rome flagship signals a pivotal step in KFC's broader strategy to accelerate its presence throughout Europe. Following the successful launch of the Prague flagship last year, KFC continues its expansion journey with plans to open additional flagship stores in key European cities over the coming years.

This approach is rooted in a vision to establish KFC as a leading quick-service restaurant brand, that in Europe already has more than 2,200 restaurants across 40 countries, with an emphasis on iconic locations that mirror the unique spirit of each city. As part of its bold growth plan, KFC aims to double the number of restaurants across the continent within the next five years, reinforcing its dedication to community engagement, sustainability, and delivering exceptional dining experiences.

"We are thrilled to bring our most modern and ambitious flagship to Rome, and this next to the Trevi fountain! This opening marks a significant milestone in our journey to establish KFC as a leading brand across Europe, and reflects our strategic focus on iconic locations that bridge history and modern relevance." said Dhruv Kaul, Managing Director KFC EMEA.

With its almost 1000sqm and two floors, the new flagship in Rome stands as the largest and one of the most technologically advanced KFC restaurant in Europe to-date, blending Roman heritage with cutting-edge design, sustainability and technology. Located just a few steps away from the world famous Trevi Fountain, this flagship is the one of the first in Europe to offer its consumers KWENCH by KFC that brings a new range of specialty drinks, and offers a unique digital-first environment that invites guests to engage with the brand in new and exciting ways.

The flagship's unique architectural concept pays homage to Rome's rich heritage while embracing contemporary trends. Thoughtfully designed interiors and interactive spaces invite guests to engage with the KFC brand in fresh, exciting ways. The new Rome flagship is a cornerstone in KFC's broader vision to redefine quick-service dining in Europe, combining tradition and modernity to delight both loyal brand lovers and new guests.

About KFC

KFC, a Yum! Brands Inc. company, is the world's leading restaurant chain serving fried chicken and a company with a rich history of success and innovation. It all began with Colonel Harland Sanders, the brand's founder. He invented the Original Recipe, the recipe containing an inimitable secret blend of herbs and spices, still prepared today and characteristic of the brand.

Every day, in over 30,000 restaurants in more than 145 countries, KFC cooks prepare chicken fresh, hand-breading it and carefully following all steps, from breading to cooking, to obtain a fragrant and irresistible product.

Yum! Brands Inc. also includes the brands Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill. With more than 53,000 restaurants in over 155 countries, Yum! Brands is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world. www.kfc.it

