Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.12.2025 10:06 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ecobat Completes Sale of U.K. Operations to Funds Advised by Splitstone Capital

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its battery recycling and specialty lead operations in the United Kingdom to funds advised by Splitstone Capital LLP. The transaction encompasses Ecobat's facilities in Matlock and Welwyn Garden City.

Splitstone Capital LLP is a London-based private equity firm founded in 2024 and specialises in acquiring U.K. and Ireland-headquartered non-core divestment opportunities in the industrial and business services sectors.

"With this closing, we've executed on our strategic plan to reposition the business," said Tom Slabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobat. "Our exit from the U.K., together with previously announced divestitures in France, Italy, Germany, and Austria, allow Ecobat to sharpen its focus on North America and our lithium-ion battery recycling operations. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond these transactions."

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat
Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries with global operations. The company delivers innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery and energy storage by responsibly managing valuable materials essential to modern life.

About Splitstone Capital LLP
Splitstone Capital is a London-based private equity firm founded in 2024 that specializes in acquiring non-core divestment opportunities headquartered in the U.K. and Ireland in the industrial and business-services sectors.

For Media Inquiries:
Elizabeth Tuma
Ecobat
Press@Ecobat.com
1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

Ecobat

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793941/Screenshot_2025_10_08_at_12_02_59_PM.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2697469/Ecobat_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecobat-completes-sale-of-uk-operations-to-funds-advised-by-splitstone-capital-302628497.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.