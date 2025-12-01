Ecobat Completes Sale of U.K. Operations to Funds Advised by Splitstone Capital

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling, today announced the successful completion of the sale of its battery recycling and specialty lead operations in the United Kingdom to funds advised by Splitstone Capital LLP. The transaction encompasses Ecobat's facilities in Matlock and Welwyn Garden City.

"With this closing, we've executed on our strategic plan to reposition the business," said Tom Slabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobat. "Our exit from the U.K., together with previously announced divestitures in France, Italy, Germany, and Austria, allow Ecobat to sharpen its focus on North America and our lithium-ion battery recycling operations. Ecobat will continue to pursue additional opportunities to maximize value for shareholders beyond these transactions."

Rothschild & Co is acting as financial advisor and White & Case as legal advisor to Ecobat on the transaction.

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest recycler of batteries with global operations. The company delivers innovative solutions for battery recycling, resource recovery and energy storage by responsibly managing valuable materials essential to modern life.

About Splitstone Capital LLP

Splitstone Capital is a London-based private equity firm founded in 2024 that specializes in acquiring non-core divestment opportunities headquartered in the U.K. and Ireland in the industrial and business-services sectors.

