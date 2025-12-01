Rakovina Therapeutics Inc: Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Three-Month Q3 ended September 30, 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

All dollar amounts reflected in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. ("Rakovina" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q3 2025"), and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

Reported a net loss of $1,781,757-

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1,102,371, reflecting continued advancement of AI-powered drug candidates.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $539,174 including investor & public relations and exchange-related fees.

Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2025 were $822,293-

"Over the past several months, Rakovina Therapeutics has delivered a series of meaningful scientific and corporate milestones that underscore the strength of our AI-enabled DDR pipeline and the growing global interest in our programs," stated Jeffrey Bacha, Rakovina Therapeutics executive chairman. "From compelling CNS-penetrant ATR data at AACR-NCI-EORTC to multiple presentations at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting, together with increased visibility at leading investor and industry conferences and the advancement of strategic collaborations such as our NanoPalm joint-venture initiative, we are entering 2026 with significant momentum. These achievements not only validate the depth of our science but also position the company for the next phase of growth as we work to bring transformative therapies to patients in need."

Recent Corporate Highlights

On November 24, 2025, the Company announced the presentation of two scientific posters at the 2025 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii. The posters provided updates on the Company's ATR and PARP1 programs, including compelling preclinical data from the ATR program. Rakovina's lead ATR compounds have now been confirmed as dual ATR/mTOR inhibitors and demonstrate properties highly relevant to treatment-resistant, PTEN-deficient solid tumors, where PTEN loss is one of the most common genetic alterations across cancers and is strongly associated with a high incidence of brain metastases.

On November 18, 2025, the Company announced that its President & CSO, Prof. Mads Daugaard, has been invited to present and participate as a panelist at the 9th Annual DNA Damage Response (DDR) Inhibitors Summit in January 2026, where he will highlight the Company's AI-enabled DDR drug discovery programs and ongoing preclinical progress.

On October 27, 2025, the Company announced the presentation of new pre-clinical data at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics confirming that its AI-discovered ATR inhibitor program (kt-5000 series) achieved potent ATR inhibition and demonstrated confirmed CNS penetration - a milestone differentiator in the DDR inhibitor space.

On September 4, 2025, the Company announced that senior management would attend the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 8-10, New York), to engage with investors and potential pharmaceutical partners to discuss the company's AI-enabled oncology pipeline, corporate strategy, and upcoming milestones.

On August 26, 2025, the Company announced that our president & CSO, Prof. Mads Daugaard, was invited to speak at the 13th Tuscany Retreat on Cancer Research & Apoptosis (August 23-30), highlighting Rakovina Therapeutics DDR-targeted drug discovery and development accomplishments.

On August 12, 2025, the Company announced that Rakovina Therapeutics and NanoPalm Ltd. announced a non-binding Letter of Intent to form a joint venture to co-develop AI-discovered small-molecule oncology therapies - beginning with the dual PARP-HDAC inhibitor KT-3283 delivered via NanoPalm's proprietary patterned lipid nanoparticle (pLNP) system - combining Rakovina's drug candidates and validation data with NanoPalm's nanoparticle platform, manufacturing capabilities, and support infrastructure under a Saudi Arabia-based JV with global development and commercialization rights.

On July 28, 2025, the Company granted an aggregate of 540,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants pursuant to its Long-Term Incentive Plan. Each option is exercisable at a price of $0.70 per share for a period of five years and vests in equal installments every six months over three years.

On July 15, 2025, the Company announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC).

Selected Financial Results for Q3 2025:

Sept. 30, 2025

Dec 31, 2024

-

-

Cash and Cash Equivalents 822,293 1,312,743 Working Capital deficit (489,279 - 321,442 Intangible Assets 3,576,493 3,977,473 Total Assets 5,267,709 6,240,920 Total Liabilities 3,380,019 1,942,005 Deficit (21,785,345 - (14,997,929 -

Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss - Q3 Three months ended September 30

Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2024

-

-

Research & Development 1,102,371 676,200 General and Administrative 539,174 266,920 Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,781,757) (1,011,141) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.08) (0.11) Weighted average shares outstanding 21,148,038 (post) 8,966,762 (post)

Rakovina Therapeutics' financial statements as filed with SEDAR can be accessed from the Company's website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.



Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking and Enki platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

