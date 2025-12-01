Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 01

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

1 December 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

28-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 3.881440 1.485081 5.366521 23690211 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.970419 2.635302 5.605721

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BMWC6P49 17133353 3.881440 Sub Total 8.A 17133353 3.881440%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Depository Receipts 23600 0.005346 Right to recall shares lent out 6 0.000000 Sub Total 8.B1 23606 0.005346%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2025 02/12/2025 Cash 60723 0.013751 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/01/2026 16/01/2026 Cash 31321 0.007095 Cash-settled Equity Swap 20/01/2026 20/01/2026 Cash 809 0.000183 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/02/2026 09/02/2026 Cash 56976 0.012907 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/02/2026 10/02/2026 Cash 214800 0.048658 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/02/2026 11/02/2026 Cash 481120 0.108985 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/02/2026 23/02/2026 Cash 222092 0.050313 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/03/2026 02/03/2026 Cash 439834 0.099634 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 77534 0.017552 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/03/2026 11/03/2026 Cash 37844 0.008566 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/03/2026 18/03/2026 Cash 20017 0.004534 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/03/2026 23/03/2026 Cash 23000 0.005210 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/03/2026 25/03/2026 Cash 4711 0.001067 Cash-settled Equity Swap 01/04/2026 01/04/2026 Cash 38395 0.008684 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/04/2026 02/04/2026 Cash 23533 0.005324 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/04/2026 09/04/2026 Cash 23079 0.005228 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/04/2026 15/04/2026 Cash 364 0.000082 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/04/2026 28/04/2026 Cash 39198 0.008880 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/04/2026 30/04/2026 Cash 49 0.000011 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/05/2026 08/05/2026 Cash 98224 0.022244 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/05/2026 13/05/2026 Cash 6274 0.001420 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/05/2026 28/05/2026 Cash 22 0.000004 Cash-settled Equity Swap 29/05/2026 29/05/2026 Cash 178658 0.040474 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/06/2026 10/06/2026 Cash 19442 0.004404 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2026 17/06/2026 Cash 8628 0.001953 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/06/2026 24/06/2026 Cash 5042 0.001141 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/07/2026 08/07/2026 Cash 23996 0.005436 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/07/2026 14/07/2026 Cash 4337 0.000981 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/08/2026 12/08/2026 Cash 141435 0.032039 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/08/2026 19/08/2026 Cash 17047 0.003857 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/09/2026 02/09/2026 Cash 3883 0.000879 Cash-settled Equity Swap 07/09/2026 07/09/2026 Cash 174680 0.039572 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2026 08/09/2026 Cash 398646 0.090285 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/09/2026 23/09/2026 Cash 87290 0.019775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2026 02/10/2026 Cash 262721 0.059503 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2026 08/10/2026 Cash 5256 0.001184 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/10/2026 15/10/2026 Cash 65633 0.014854 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/10/2026 16/10/2026 Cash 163042 0.036936 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/11/2026 03/11/2026 Cash 514500 0.116531 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/11/2026 05/11/2026 Cash 11614 0.002628 Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/11/2026 12/11/2026 Cash 11185 0.002533 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/11/2026 25/11/2026 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 26/11/2026 26/11/2026 Cash 79137 0.017924 Cash-settled Equity Swap 27/11/2026 27/11/2026 Cash 6656 0.001507 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/11/2026 30/11/2026 Cash 34510 0.007817 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/12/2026 02/12/2026 Cash 257327 0.058265 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2026 03/12/2026 Cash 15552 0.003523 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/12/2026 10/12/2026 Cash 1174 0.000259 Cash-settled Equity Swap 16/12/2026 16/12/2026 Cash 96429 0.021820 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/12/2026 22/12/2026 Cash 5944 0.001337 Cash-settled Equity Swap 23/12/2026 23/12/2026 Cash 1424179 0.322639 Cash-settled Equity Swap 24/12/2026 24/12/2026 Cash 52006 0.011775 Cash-settled Equity Swap 06/01/2027 06/01/2027 Cash 913 0.000206 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/06/2027 02/06/2027 Cash 8628 0.001953 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 73605 0.016671 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/06/2029 04/06/2029 Cash 17211 0.003897 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2030 22/05/2030 Cash 8395 0.001899 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/07/2030 02/07/2030 Cash 45932 0.010402 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/07/2035 13/07/2035 Cash 22524 0.005100 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/07/2035 19/07/2035 Cash 80319 0.018195 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/09/2035 28/09/2035 Cash 27805 0.006290 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/10/2035 11/10/2035 Cash 338 0.000076 Cash-settled Equity Swap 25/10/2035 25/10/2035 Cash 68082 0.015423 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/11/2035 08/11/2035 Cash 20918 0.004733 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/11/2035 09/11/2035 Cash 913 0.000206 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/11/2035 22/11/2035 Cash 119719 0.027098 Sub Total 8.B2 6533252 1.479735%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 3.264922 4.668565% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

28-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA