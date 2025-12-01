TPAY MOBILE: tpay Group CEO, Isik Uman, Appointed Programme Chair for DCB/Payments/Fintech at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), announces that its Group CEO, Isik Uman, has been appointed as the Programme Chair for DCB/Payments/Fintech at the Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF). This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone for tpay as it continues to strengthen its leadership in shaping the future of mobile payments and digital commerce across emerging markets.

In his new role, Uman will guide MEF's strategic priorities in Direct Carrier Billing (DCB), fintech innovation, and alternative payment methods, reinforcing tpay's position as a trusted industry voice and a key contributor to global discussions on mobile payments.

"This appointment is a proud moment for tpay and for the ecosystem we serve," said Isik Uman, Group CEO of tpay. "DCB and mobile payments play a critical role in enabling digital access, especially in markets where traditional financial infrastructure remains limited. I look forward to working closely with MEF members to advance secure, scalable, and user-centric payment experiences that create meaningful impact for consumers and merchants across META and beyond."

"MEF is committed to driving collaboration across the global mobile ecosystem," said Dario Betti, CEO of MEF. "Having Isik lead the DCB/Payments/Fintech programme brings substantial industry expertise and a deep understanding of emerging markets. His leadership will help accelerate the growth and standardization of mobile payments worldwide."

Uman's appointment is expected to support MEF's roadmap for 2026 and beyond by promoting best practices, fostering innovation, and amplifying the role of DCB and alternative payments in driving digital inclusion, particularly across high-growth markets in META. During 2026, MEF will focus on two key priorities under his guidance:

Making mobile money friendlier to digital merchants , by adding value beyond basic payment acceptance, ensuring transparency and low costs, and enhancing usability, especially important given the high mobile money penetration in Africa.

, by adding value beyond basic payment acceptance, ensuring transparency and low costs, and enhancing usability, especially important given the high mobile money penetration in Africa. Turning DCB into a fully licensed payment mechanism, reflecting the growing global adoption of DCB due to smartphone penetration and seamless, secure payment experiences, and emphasizing the importance of formal licensing to support its expansion.





About MEF

The Mobile Ecosystem Forum (MEF) is a global trade association supporting companies across the mobile ecosystem. MEF facilitates industry collaboration, develops best practices, and promotes innovation across digital content, DCB, mobile payments, identity, and messaging.

Discover more at: https://mobileecosystemforum.com/

About tpay

tpay is the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), dedicated to empowering digital transactions and expanding access to services across the region. Present in over 30 countries and partnered with hundreds of merchants and operators, tpay unifies META through unparalleled network reach, strategic alliances, and transaction excellence. Trusted by global brands such as Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent, and others, tpay is transforming digital payments across META.

Discover more at: https://tpaymobile.com

