Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
01.12.2025 10:39 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (SP5G LN) 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Dec-2025 / 10:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 28-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 232.3954 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5402688 
 
CODE: SP5G LN 
 
ISIN: LU1950341179 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1950341179 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SP5G LN 
LEI Code:   549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 
Sequence No.: 409894 
EQS News ID:  2238072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 01, 2025 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.