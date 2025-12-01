The Dominican Republic has switched on the 162.6 MW Cotoperí Solar complex, developed by Acciona Energía and local investors. It is the largest PV installation in Central America and the Caribbean.From pv magazine LatAm The Dominican Republic has officially inaugurated Cotoperí Solar, the largest PV project in Central America and the Caribbean, in a ceremony led by Vice President Raquel Peña. Developed by Spanish renewable energy company Acciona Energía in partnership with local investors, the facility is located in Guaymate, La Romana province, with a total installed capacity of 162.6 MW. The ...

