The end of roaming is here: Holafly launches the World's First Global Data Plan that lives permanently in your phone

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Holafly, one of the first eSIM providers for international travellers, announces the launch of the world's first global data plan - a bold move signaling the end of roaming as we know it. With one eSIM, one plan, and full global coverage, Holafly is disrupting the industry to become the first true international mobile operator.

Unlike traditional roaming services or temporary travel SIMs, Holafly's solution lives permanently on your device. Travelers can easily scale their plan up or down based on their needs, topping up on the go or pausing between trips.

Holafly Plans offers a range of options designed for every type of traveler - from as little as $1.66 per day to $64.90 per month for unlimited data, hotspot access, and a local phone number, valid in every country you visit.

"We're not just launching a product - we're opening a new category," said Pedro Maiquez, co-founder of Holafly. "For the first time, travelers can stay connected worldwide with a single plan, always installed on their phone. It's way more affordable and easy to use than buying multiple local SIMs."

For decades, international roaming has been a frustrating and costly experience. Relying on complex agreements between home carriers and foreign networks, travelers faced high fees, slow data speeds, and unexpected bills.

For the past seven years, Holafly has led the eSIM market by offering digital, sustainable solutions that break down barriers and make global data accessible. This latest launch firmly puts an end to roaming woes by introducing a permanent global eSIM that seamlessly connects wherever you go.

"With this new approach, the internet becomes effortless and travelers gain full control over their data usage," highlighted Maiquez. "Need more data for an extended trip? Just top up. Taking a short weekend getaway? Scale down or pause your plan."

Much like Netflix transformed entertainment and Uber revolutionized transportation, Holafly is redefining how we access the internet abroad. This innovation brings greater freedom, control, and a superior experience for millions of travelers worldwide. Holafly's global data plan isn't just a product - it's a revolution in international mobile service.

With this launch, Holafly cements its position as the world's first international mobile operator, setting a new benchmark in the telecom space. Additionally, through its division Holafly for Business, the company offers competitive and flexible data solutions for businesses looking to keep their employees connected worldwide without paying roaming fees.

About Holafly:

Holafly is the global leader in eSIMs for travelers, offering coverage in over 200 destinations. With an outstanding 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot and more than 10 million satisfied users, it has become the preferred eSIM choice for international travelers. Its unlimited data offering ensures peace of mind anywhere in the world.

https://esim.holafly.com/plans/

