Atos International: CONMEBOL Welcomes Atos as Its New Official Innovation Partner for Club Competitions

CONMEBOL Welcomes Atos as Its New Official Innovation Partner for Club Competitions

The strategic agreement with Atos reinforces CONMEBOL's commitment to current technological trends and innovation.

Atos will be responsible for developing the new website and app for CONMEBOL's main club competitions.

Lima, Peru, and Paris, France, December 1, 2025 - The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) strengthens its commitment to South American football by announcing its agreement with Atos, which becomes the first Official Innovation Partner for CONMEBOL's club competitions. Among other responsibilities, the partner will develop new website and app solutions for CONMEBOL Libertadores and CONMEBOL Sudamericana, aiming to enhance fan interaction and improve their digital experience.

Atos is a global technology company powered by Artificial Intelligence, offering digital solutions to clients. A specialist and leader in technology and innovation with more than 30 years in South America, Atos now joins the continent's top club competitions, including CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina, CONMEBOL Recopa, CONMEBOL eLibertadores, and CONMEBOL Key Annual Events (KAE).

CONMEBOL remains committed to investing in innovation and IT efficiency, incorporating cutting-edge technologies and top-tier partners to raise the standard of competitions both on and off the field, and to improve communication with South American football fans. In this context, Atos will play an essential role thanks to its extensive experience in the technology sector and deep knowledge of the sports ecosystem, with established partnerships worldwide.

"At CONMEBOL, we work every day to drive the growth of our competitions and deliver innovative experiences to millions of South American football fans. This alliance with Atos, a global leader in technological solutions, allows us to move forward confidently with that vision. We are convinced that this agreement will further strengthen quality, efficiency, and fan engagement across all our digital platforms." said Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL.



"At Atos, we have spent more than thirty years supporting leading sports organizations in their digital transformation, delivering technological solutions that make a difference at the world's most prestigious events. Becoming CONMEBOL's Official Innovation Partner for club competitions reinforces our commitment to innovation and to the development of South American football-a region with unique passion and extraordinary potential. Thanks to our global experience and strong track record in large-scale projects, we will work alongside CONMEBOL to deliver advanced digital platforms that connect millions of fans, raise the standard of competitions, and contribute to the modernization of the sports ecosystem across the region." commented Nacho Moros, Head of Atos Major Events

"Nothing is more valuable in sports than the connection with the fans. This partnership with CONMEBOL is another important step in our mission to bring continuous innovation to our partners through disruptive solutions. By transforming the way millions of fans experience football, we reinforce our ability to deliver high-performance technology and an outstanding digital experience" added Nelson Campelo, Head of Atos South America

Alejandro Dominguez, CONMEBOL president, and Nacho Moros, head of Atos Major Events shaking hands after the signing of the partnership.

Atos is the only international IT services company that has maintained a dedicated Sports and Major Events division for more than 30 years. This experience in delivering innovative solutions for the world's most prestigious competitions enables Atos to provide the flexibility and technological excellence required for all types of events-from local tournaments to major global showcases. Leading this commitment is its role as UEFA's Official IT Partner for National Team Football since late 2022, as well as its long-standing relationship with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements since 1992 and 2002 respectively, providing advanced IT services through the successful Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

CONMEBOL will work closely with Atos in this strategic alliance to consolidate its commitment to modernization through the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies and initiatives, aiming to deliver the best possible experience to hundreds of millions of fans.

