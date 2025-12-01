Prodalim, a global leader in Juice and specialty ingredients solutions, announced today the acquisition of René Laurent, a leading beverage flavours company, from International Flavours Fragrances Inc. (IFF).

Established in 1885 in Grasse area, the capital of the flavours and fragrances industry in southern France, René Laurent is a century-old, trusted brand specializing in beverage flavours solutions and unique aromatic Ingredients. The company partners with leading multinational customers and local champions in the beverage industry, offering deep expertise in complex, tailor-made flavour development, including syrups, liqueurs, naturals and coffee. Its extensive flavour library and distinctive in-house distillation and extraction capabilities make René Laurent a respected expert in complex and customized formulations.

René Laurent will become part of Prodalim's Beverage Compounds business unit, strengthening Prodalim's holistic beverage solutions platform. This integrated platform now spans juice-based compounds, multi-blends, functional compounds and flavour-based solutions, supported by a robust supply chain, advanced product development capabilities, and strong global commercial organization. Together, these capabilities will allow Prodalim to deliver a comprehensive one stop shop tailor-made offering to customers worldwide and further accelerate its profitable growth journey.

The acquisition of René Laurent marks another important milestone in Prodalim's accelerated strategic transformation to cement its position as a high-value innovation partner for the Food and Beverage industry.

As part of its transformation, Prodalim has reorganized its operations into three purpose-driven divisions:

Juice Solutions legacy business covering a one stop shop solution for juice producers, including sourcing, logistics, formulation and blending

Specialty Ingredients Solutions covering taste ingredients such as essential oils, aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF) and flavours, as well as beverage compounds solutions and functional ingredients, including citrus fibers and natural colors

SOLOS a premium de-alcoholization patent-based solutions servicing the NoLo industry

All divisions are supported by Prodalim's vertically integrated, regenerative supply chain, anchored in circular economy principles. Through this approach, Prodalim empowers Food and Beverage brands to innovate with sustainability, functionality, and transparency at their core.

About Prodalim

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing nature's essence to craft healthier creations. With its tree-to-table supply chain and global footprint, the company develops sustainable, innovative solutions for the food and beverage industry, making a meaningful impact for people and planet.

Visit Prodalim at: www.prodalim.com

