DenizBank AG Supports Critical Healthcare Infrastructure with €96 Million OeKB Shopping Line Facility for Rönesans Holding



01.12.2025 / 11:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DenizBank AG Headquarter Vienna €96 million 10-year OeKB Shopping Line facility for healthcare and infrastructure projects.

Promoting cross-border cooperation and sustainable development between Austria and Turkey. DenizBank AG is proud to announce its role in supporting Rönesans Holding through a 96 million EUR OeKB Shopping Line facility with a 10-year tenor, backed by Austria's export credit agency, OeKB. This key financing underpins the expansion and operation of critical healthcare and infrastructure services managed by Rönesans Infra across Turkey.



This transaction, marking the largest corporate facility supported by OeKB and the first for ING under the OeKB Shopping Line program, reflects a pioneering model of international collaboration and export financing. DenizBank AG participated as both a facility agent and lender, facilitating a flexible financing structure tailored to the unique needs of this sector and client.



Rönesans Infra stands as a leader in delivering public-private partnership projects in the healthcare sector, managing a hospital bed capacity exceeding 9,000. This financing strengthens the infrastructure essential to ensuring access to quality healthcare across emerging regions, which remains a vital sector for social and economic development.



Sema Berger, Group Head of FI & Trade Finance at DenizBank AG, states: "This financing transaction is more than just a loan - it is an investment in the future of infrastructure in developing regions. Supporting Rönesans Infra demonstrates the powerful impact of international partnerships in delivering sustainable social benefits. DenizBank AG is committed to enabling projects that improve lives and foster economic resilience through innovative export-backed financing".



Ipek Ilicak Kayaalp, Chair of the Board of Rönesans Holding, said: "We are pleased to complete this important OeKB Shopping Line financing in close cooperation with DenizBank AG and ING. The structure provides long-term, competitive funding tailored to our needs, supporting Rönesans' ongoing investments into strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Turkey and Central Asia. By consolidating Austrian and EU procurement under a single framework, we have the opportunity to deepen our relationships with suppliers while accelerating the delivery of high-quality healthcare services".



Supporting Austria's trade and the rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure sector

The OeKB Shopping Line facility's design allows consolidation of multiple smaller Austrian and EU supplier contracts into a single financing vehicle, enhancing procurement efficiency and supporting long-term partnerships. This approach supports Austria's trade while meeting the investment needs of a rapidly growing infrastructure sector.



Helmut Bernkopf, Member of the Board of Executive Directors of OeKB AG: "With our Shopping Lines, we aim to provide Austrian suppliers with more business opportunities with general contractors. In particular, we want to make it easier for small and medium-sized enterprises to access growth markets. I am delighted that we are now taking another important step forward with this Shopping Line, together with ING and DenizBank - especially in such an important sector as healthcare."



With this deal, DenizBank AG enhances its role as a strategic partner in advancing cross-border infrastructure projects that deliver substantial societal value and promote sustainable economic growth."



About DenizBank AG

DenizBank AG was founded in 1996 and is subject to the Austrian Banking Act. The bank is a member of the statutory uniform deposit protection scheme AUSTRIA GmbH. DenizBank AG is part of the DenizBank Financial Services Group, which has been owned by the Emirates NBD Group since 2019. The Emirates NBD Group's network includes locations in 13 countries, currently serving more than 20 million customers.



Legal notice:

This is a marketing communication prepared for non-binding information purposes. It is not a financial analysis and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or recommendation or an invitation to make an offer to buy or sell financial instruments, investments or other banking services. This information is not a substitute for personal advice and risk disclosure. It is expressly pointed out that financial instruments and investments sometimes involve considerable risks. The information contained in this document is of a general nature and does not take into account the individual needs of investors and customers, for example with regard to income, financial or tax situation, risk tolerance or individual suitability of banking services. This information has been carefully prepared by DenizBank AG to the best of its knowledge and belief. However, it has not been checked and verified by an independent third party; therefore, no guarantee is given with regard to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained herein. Errors and misprints excepted.



