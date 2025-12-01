Powersports Listings | Mergers & Acquisitions: Powersports Manufacturer and Distributor Seeks Stalking Horse Offer Bid for the Purchase of Its Operating Assets

Well Known Powersports Manufacturer and Distributor with a U.S. Network of over 300 Dealers Initiates Strategic Review and Seeks Stalking Horse Bid for the Acquisition of its Operating Assets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / A prominent manufacturer and distributor of on-road motorcycles, dirt bikes, electric off-road vehicles, UTVs, and related parts and accessories across a coast to coast U.S. dealer network, announced today that it has initiated a strategic review to explore a potential sale of its assets. Starting today, the Company is actively seeking a "Stalking Horse" bidder to establish the floor for a supervised auction process with a bid deadline set for January 15, 2026 .

Premier Powersports Manufacturer and Distributor

This Premier Powersports Manufacturer and Distributor has built a robust presence in the growing powersports market, leveraging its superior overseas manufacturing relationship, extensive U.S. dealer network of over 300 major multi-line locations, efficient logistics, strong brand reputation, experienced management team, and a well-built management system. The Company is known to provide quality powersports products at an affordable price with premier customer service.

Opportunity for a Strategic Partner Seeking Accretive Investments

The strategic review process will ensure the optimal path forward for the Company's employees, customers, and partners. This acquisition is ideal for OEMs, automotive manufacturers, importers, dealer groups, distributors, or outdoor lifestyle brand operations seeking to broaden product offerings, accelerate powersport / recreational product market entry, leverage brand equity, and annex a loyal nationwide customer base.

This Premier Powersports Manufacturer and Distributor offers a compelling investment opportunity due to:

Established Market Position: A proven leader in powersport vehicles and related parts and accessories. Currently generating $10MM+ in annual revenue and has historically scaled up to $65MM+ in annual revenue.

Strong Brand Portfolio: Distributes products of a reputable and sought-after brand.

Operational Excellence: Rooted capabilities with its management information system, supply chain management, inventory control, and logistics.

Growth Potential: Well-positioned to capitalize on ongoing demand in the powersports market.

Experienced Team: A dedicated and knowledgeable workforce driving success.

Seeking Stalking Horse Proposals

The Company has engaged Powersports Listings M&A as its exclusive financial advisor to manage this process and solicit interest from potential bidders. Interested parties will be granted access to a comprehensive data room and will be provided with detailed information regarding the Company's operations, financials, and assets.

A Stalking Horse bid would establish a minimum purchase price for the Company's assets and would be potentially subject to higher and better bids in a supervised auction process. The Stalking Horse bidder may receive certain bid protections, such as a breakup fee and expense reimbursement.

Parties interested in submitting a confidential indication of interest or learning more about this opportunity should contact:

Powersports Listings M&A

Attention: Tom Macatee, CEO

Email:tmacatee@powersportslistings.com

About Powersports Listings M&A

The professional Powersports Industry brokerage, specializing in intermediary services to buyers and sellers of Powersports Industry dealerships, distributorships, and manufacturers.

Contact Information

Tom Macatee

CEO

tmacatee@powersportslistings.com

800-399-4654 x 101

