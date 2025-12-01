National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Celebrates Signing of Unconventional Frac Contract During Saudi-United States Investment Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, announced the celebratory signing of its recently-announced unconventional frac contract, as part of the Saudi-US Investment Forum 2025 and His Royal Highness' delegation visit to President Trump, in Washington D.C. on November 19th.

NESR's unconventional contract award was part of the various agreements that collectively totalled more than USD $30 billion in value. NESR previously disclosed multiple billions in contract value for its winning position in the Jafurah frac tender, which is expected to drive significant business growth over the five-year term of the contract. At the event, NESR engaged with Aramco and several Chief Executives from some of world's largest companies, in addition to delegates from both the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Sherif Foda, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of NESR, commented from the event, "At this pivotal event, our largest customer spoke clearly about the role that US firms have played in the success of the Saudi economy, including first production of Saudi oil, growth of the gas business, integrated downstream operations, and now the development of advanced digital technologies including Artificial Intelligence. The bond between Saudi Arabia and the United States is perhaps as strong as ever, and as the only National Champion of Saudi energy services publicly listed in the US on Nasdaq, NESR is best positioned to capture the boundless opportunities that are being generated as part of this fruitful collaboration between the two countries. From the Saudi-US investment forum came an ambitious vision of economic leadership and partnership, encompassing both energy acceleration and the AI revolution. The energy sector alone is estimated at $120 billion in total value from US-Saudi collaboration, which will be a boon to the industry in the Kingdom for many years to come. We are proud to play a role in this cross-border collaboration, and looking forward to more significant projects to come in the future."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

