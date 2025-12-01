Ronovo Surgical, a global innovator in next-generation surgical robotics, announces today the appointment of Dr. Eduardo Parra-Davila and Jeroen M.M. van Heesewijk as Non-Executive Directors to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Parra-Davila is one of the world's leading general surgeons with over 25 years of experience and over 5,000 cases of robotic surgery. He currently serves as Chief of General Surgery and Director of Minimally Invasive Colorectal Surgery and Hernia/Abdominal Wall Reconstruction at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach (Florida). As a founding member of the Society of Robotic Surgery (SRS) and the Clinical Robotic Surgery Association (CRSA), Dr. Parra-Davila has trained thousands of surgeons globally in minimally invasive and robotic surgery. He is also a contributing member of American College of Surgeons (ACS), Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), American Hernia Society (AHS) and American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS).

Mr. van Heesewijk is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of management experience in the medical devices industry, including professional leadership roles for 7 years in Europe and 15 years in China. He most recently served as SVP of Asia Pacific and Global Distribution at Intuitive. Previously, he served in numerous senior executive roles within Philips, including VP of Strategic Business Development at Philips Medical Systems Asia Pacific, President of Philips Medical Systems Greater China, as well as GM of Philips Balkan, Philips Romania Srl. and Philips Bulgaria Ltd. With an academic background in international law and international relations, Mr. van Heesewijk holds a profound understanding of corporate governance structures.

Dr. John Ma, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Ronovo Surgical, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Parra-Davila and Mr. van Heesewijk to our Board. Their extensive experience and insights will be invaluable to Ronovo as we execute our long-term strategy. These appointments reflect our commitment to strengthening corporate governance, accelerating international growth, and creating long-term value for stakeholders."

About Ronovo Surgical and Carina Platform

Founded in 2019, Ronovo Surgical is a digital and robotic surgery company built by a world-class team of medtech veterans and robotic surgeons. Dedicated to addressing unmet clinical needs, Ronovo envisions a future where robot-assisted surgery (RAS) is the practical choice for minimally invasive patient care across all surgical specialties. Ronovo is committed to customer-centric innovation and optimizing cost-effectiveness of robotic surgery solutions while simplifying the learning curve and broadening RAS utilization across surgical specialties. In just four years, Ronovo accelerated from conceptual design to commercialization of its Carina Platform for robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery. Its proprietary design is protected by more than 200 patent applications globally.

Carina received regulatory approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in March 2025, becoming the first modular robotic surgery system in the country to obtain simultaneous approvals covering the four major specialties of General Surgery, Gynecology, Urology and Thoracic Surgery. With its configurable modular architecture, Carina offers flexibility, adaptability and affordability to address adoption challenges posed by legacy robotic surgery systems. In parallel, Ronovo has initiated global expansion, with regulatory submissions underway in Europe and South America. The platform has already received enthusiastic support from international key opinion leaders, validating its differentiated value proposition and ability to meet significant unmet needs across healthcare systems.

