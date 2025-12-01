Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager, announced today that it is consolidating its global logistics real estate platforms under a single brand, Marq Logistics ("Marq"). The newly launched brand, Marq, will represent Ares' vertically integrated global logistics real estate platform managing facilities that total more than 600 million square feet across the Americas, Europe and APAC.

Marq brings together Ares' vertically integrated logistics real estate platform in North America and Europe, including Ares Industrial Management, with the global GLP logistics real estate platform outside of China. This follows Ares' acquisition of the international business and certain affiliates of GLP Capital Partners Limited, which closed in March 2025.

With Marq, Ares combines its scale, expertise and integrated logistics real estate capabilities to deliver consistent, best-in-class solutions to its tenants globally as a landlord of choice.

"Marq represents an exciting next chapter for the Ares Real Estate business, building on our top three global leadership position in one of our highest conviction sectors," said Julie Solomon, Co-Head of Ares Real Estate. "At its core, Marq aims to deliver global scale and local operational excellence to our logistics tenants through a commitment to a simple but powerful mission-to be a strategic partner in their success."

Ares Real Estate is one of the world's most scaled and diversified vertically integrated real estate managers with approximately $110 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025.

About Marq Logistics

Marq is a global leader in the development and operation of modern logistics facilities and manages a portfolio of approximately 2,000 properties totaling more than 600 million square feet. With a mission to deliver institutional-quality logistics facilities and a consistent, best-in-class experience to tenants around the world, Marq's highly specialized and dedicated team provides a powerful combination of global scale with local experience. Learn more at https://us.glp.com/ or https://eu.glp.com/.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $595 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

