ASG Superconductors S.p.A.: MROpen EVO at RSNA 2025: New MRI Scanning Function for Symptom-Driven Upright Pelvic Imaging

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MROpen EVO: Unveiling Next-Generation Sitting Pelvic Imaging and an Innovative On-board Control Interface at RSNA 2025.

ASG Superconductors is proud to present the latest evolution of the MROpen EVO at RSNA 2025. As the world's only truly open superconducting MRI system, MROpen EVO continues to set new standards in patient experience and clinical flexibility, now enhanced with powerful tools for specialized imaging for symptom-driven upright pelvic imaging and innovative control interface to improve operator experience and efficiency.

MROpen EVO's presence at RSNA 2025 is highlighted by two key innovations that expand its unique clinical utility and streamline its operation.

Dedicated Pelvic Imaging Coil: We are introducing a new specialized coil designed to maximize signal collection and image quality for pelvic imaging in the sitting position. This development specifically leverages the system's unique multi-positional capability, enabling high-resolution studies of pathologies like Pelvic Organ Prolapse (POP) and pelvic floor instability under physiological weight-bearing conditions-images impossible to acquire on conventional supine-only systems.

On-board Innovative Control Interface: Enhancing the user experience, MROpen EVO now features a new interface and touch screen control panel integrated directly into the MR magnet. This intuitive interface simplifies workflow management, making protocol selection, and scan initiation faster and more efficient for the operator.

Stephen Gibbs, the newly appointed Country Manager of ASG Superconductors USA, states: "The MROpen EVO system is continuously evolving. By introducing the new dedicated pelvic coil, we are providing clinicians with an essential tool for complex pelvic floor diagnostics that can only be achieved with upright MRI. Combined with the new touch interface, we are enhancing both the clinical scope and the operational efficiency of our unique system."

ASG Superconductors SpA is a worldwide leading superconducting magnet company with more than 60 years of experience and relevant worldwide projects in fusion energy, high energy physics, MRI, MedTech and proton therapy systems.

