Juniper Biosciences Raises Oversubscribed and Upsized $40 Million Seed Financing to Fund Development of Its Innovative Pipeline

Financing co-led by NovaCapital, private high-net-worth individuals and members of Club Degli Investitori

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Biosciences LLC today announced the closing of an oversubscribed and upsized $40 million seed financing through its parent company, Juniper Radiopharma LLC, co-led by NovaCapital, several high-net-worth individuals, and members of the Club Degli Investitori.

"We are thrilled to have the support of a diverse investor base who believe strongly in the promise that radiopharmaceuticals offer to the future of patient care." said Alex Agnoletto, CEO. "Our founding team brings deep expertise within global radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing and is well positioned to advance our pipeline to address patient needs."

About Juniper Biosciences

Juniper Biosciences is an innovative radiopharmaceutical drug development company led by Alex Agnoletto (CEO), Dr. Indranil Nandi (COO), and Dr. Kyle Hoffmann (Dir. Manufacturing). The Company's pipeline is currently confidential and contains several assets in various stages of development.

"We're truly excited about the transformative potential of Juniper Biosciences' patient-centric product pipeline to drive meaningful progress in radiopharmaceutical imaging and therapy in coming years" said Dr. Indranil Nandi, COO.

Juniper's leadership team:

Management Team:

Alex Agnoletto, CEO - Former CFO, Evergreen Theragnostics

Dr. Indranil Nandi, P.h.D, COO - Former CSO, Jubilant Radiopharma

Kyle Hoffmann, Pharm.D, Director of Manufacturing - Former VP, Site Head & RSO, Evergreen Theragnostics





Board of Directors :

Alex Agnoletto - CEO of Juniper Biosciences

Dr. Indranil Nandi, P.h.D - COO of Juniper Biosciences

Dr. Serge Lyashchenko, PharmD - Associate Professor at MSKCC, former co-founder of Evergreen Theragnostics

Sharon Roded - CEO of Marshall Isotopes, former board member of Evergreen Theragnostics, former country manager for AAA

Pietro Bubba Bello - VP, Manufacturing & Operations at BetaGlue Therapeutics & Former manufacturing site lead for AAA





Please visit www.juniperbiosci.comfor more information.

For further information please contact:

Alex Agnoletto, CEO

Alex.Agnoletto@juniperbiosci.com