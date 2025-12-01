LibertyStream's field-deployed Refining Unit is an automated continuous-flow system capable of producing up to 10 tonnes per annum of technical-grade and battery-grade lithium for U.S. customers.

LibertyStream has secured approximately $4.0 million in gross proceeds post-September 30 quarter end through a combination of non-dilutive grant funding and option and warrant exercises, with participation from the Company's largest institutional shareholder.

LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB OTCQB: VLTLF FSE: I2D) ("LibertyStream" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of lithium carbonate production from its automated continuous-flow refining unit (the "Refining Unit") at field operations in the Permian Basin, Texas. This milestone marks LibertyStream's first field production of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine, demonstrating a fully integrated, end-to-end pathway from produced water to saleable lithium carbonate at the disposal well site. By coupling the Refining Unit with LibertyStream's proprietary direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology on existing oilfield infrastructure, the Company has de-risked a scalable template it aims to replicate across high-volume U.S. basins such as the Permian and Bakken.

"Our team at LibertyStream has achieved a rare commercial milestone and we are firmly on the path toward expansion across critical U.S. oilfields in the Permian Basin in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakotasaid Alex Wylie, President CEO of LibertyStream. "Our automated refining unit in the Permian Basin has now demonstrated that our technology and process -converting oilfield brine into high-purity lithium has exceeded expectations

He emphasized the broader implications of this achievement: "This breakthrough positions LibertyStream to scale responsibly, supply critical lithium carbonate for domestic industrial customers and defence contractors, and create meaningful shareholder value as we replicate modules and secure long-term commercial contracts."

LibertyStream Automated Continuous Flow Refining Unit

Over the past 16 months, LibertyStream's Texas field operations have scaled up successfully through the commissioning of its proprietary Generation 5 Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) unit. This system is capable of processing up to 10,000 barrels of oilfield brine per day into a lithium chloride eluate. Since February 2025, LibertyStream has processed more than 350,000 barrels of brine and conducted over 2,500 real-time validation tests, underscoring the robustness and reliability of its technology.

The next critical stage for LibertyStream's operations was the conversion of lithium chloride eluate into a lithium carbonate product meeting the stringent technical specifications required by industrial, electric vehicle, and military customers. To achieve this, the Company has installed and commissioned an automated continuous-flow lithium carbonate refining unit at its Texas field site, designed to deliver consistent and repeatable production for American customers.

The Refining Unit converts lithium chloride eluate from LibertyStream's proprietary DLE system into technical grade or battery grade lithium carbonate. With a capacity of up to 10 tonnes per annum and a modular, scalable design, the system ensures seamless integration with LibertyStream's DLE platform.

LibertyStream Near-Term Strategy

LibertyStream's near-term focus is to produce consistent lithium carbonate that meets the technical specifications required by future customers for long-term offtake agreements.

To that end, the Company intends to:

Produce lithium carbonate batches for third-party laboratory testing and validation; Confirm that the Refining Unit is delivering consistent product that meets customer technical specifications; and Send bulk shipments, accompanied by certificates of analysis (COAs), for customer testing and qualification.

Following successful customer qualification, LibertyStream intends to initiate offtake discussions with prospective partners. The Company's strategy is to secure agreements that will support the scale-up of lithium carbonate operations in 2026, with the goal of supplying commercial volumes to customers by 2027

In the interim, LibertyStream intends to sell all lithium carbonate produced outside of customer sampling into the spot market in 2026 from its Refining Unit at its Texas field operations.

Approximately $4.0 Million from Recent Grant Funding and Option/Warrant Exercises

In recent weeks, LibertyStream has fortified its financial position through the exercise of outstanding share purchase warrants and stock options, including by the Company's largest institutional shareholder, together with the receipt of previously announced non-dilutive grant funding. In total, these activities have resulted in aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.0 million (combined Canadian and U.S. dollars). These funds will directly support the Company's strategic initiatives in Texas and North Dakota, with a primary focus on advancing its transition to commercial-scale lithium carbonate production.

About LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners

LibertyStream is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America's first commercial producers of lithium carbonate from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management's hydrocarbon experience to deploy our proprietary DLE technology directly into existing oil and gas infrastructure, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world's clean energy transition. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company's continued progress on its website: https://LibertyStream.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking information"). When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "will", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward-looking information. Statements, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information and include, without limitation, the Company's expectations to replicate the current template across high-volume U.S. basins and related expectations in respect of expansion in Texas and North Dakota; the de-risking scalability of the Company's Refining Unit coupled with its DLE technology; management's expectations relating to the continued results from the Refining Unit and of its ability to continue to produce lithium carbonate therefrom; the ability of the results from pre-commercial operations to date to create meaningful shareholder value and the Company's ability to secure long-term commercial contracts; anticipated processing capacity of the Refining Unit; the next critical stage of operations for the Company; the Company's near-term focus of producing consistent lithium carbonate; the Company's intended near-term strategy and next steps to achieve such strategy; the Company's intention to initiate offtake discussions with partners; the anticipated steps and timing related to launching full-scale operations in 2026 with the goal of supplying commercial volumes by 2027; the Company's intention to commence selling all lithium carbonate produced into the spot market in 2026; the anticipated use of proceeds received from recent grant funding and option and warrant exercises to support the advancement of the Company towards commercial-scale lithium carbonate production; and the benefits to the Company's proprietary DLE technology including the anticipated reduction of capital costs associated with lithium carbonate extraction from oilfield brine by the use of existing oil and gas infrastructure and the support of clean energy transition efforts caused by the deploy of the Company's proprietary DLE technology. With respect to the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies and may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein including the risk that management's production estimates relating to the Refining Unit turn out to be incorrect and that the timing of launching full-scale operations may be delayed or not occur at all; the risk that the Company is not able to secure appropriate partnerships, customers, and offtake agreements on terms acceptable to the Company or at all; the risk that the Company cannot achieve full commercial-scale operations on the timeline currently anticipated or at all; the risk that the Refining Unit and related DLE technology cannot be scaled on a commercial basis as currently anticipated by the Company or at all; the risk that the anticipated near-term strategy may not be executed as currently anticipated; and, generally, those known risk factors outlined in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251201972794/en/

Contacts:

For Investor Relations inquiries or further information, please contact:



Alex Wylie, President CEO

T: +1.972.626.1645

E: info@libertystream.com



Or



Bill McClain, Investor Relations

T: +1.604.773.9423

E: info@libertystream.com