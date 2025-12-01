CI Games' FY25 was always going to be a somewhat lower priority for investors, with the next three major franchise launches due in 2026, 2027 and 2028. That said, it was important for management to control costs and preserve cash as much as possible while continuing to develop the smaller (but important) franchises and preparing the ground for FY26 with strategic updates. In our opinion, the recently released results for the first nine months of 2025 (9M25) are testament to management's success in this regard.

