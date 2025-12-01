Polyurethane Dispersions Market worth $4.34 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyurethane Dispersion Market by Type (Solvent-Free Polyurethane Dispersions, Low-Solvent Polyurethane Dispersions), By Chemistry (Anionic Polyurethane Dispersions, Cationic Polyurethane Dispersions, Nonionic Polyurethane Dispersions, Self-Crosslinking Polyurethane Dispersions, Hybrid Polyurethane Dispersions), By Functionality [One-Component (1k) Systems, Two-Component (2k) Systems], By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Leather Manufacturing & Finishing, Textile Finishing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The polyurethane dispersions market is projected to reach USD 4.34 billion by 2030 from USD 3.00 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Polyurethane dispersions (PUDs) are widely used across various industrial sectors, including coatings, adhesives, and sealants. These dispersions are regarded as high-performance and environmentally compliant options for many of the coatings, adhesives, and sealants produced today. They are particularly valuable in applications within the automotive, textiles, leather, packaging, construction, and industrial fields. The coatings industry significantly relies on advancements in PUD technology to meet current VOC (volatile organic compound) regulations and to create high-quality, durable coatings for wood, metal, and plastic. PUD-based adhesives are gaining popularity due to their ability to provide strong bonds while minimizing emissions. Recent increases in energy prices, growing public awareness of the environmental impacts of plastics, and stringent regulatory requirements from organizations such as the EPA and REACH are prompting many manufacturers to transition from solvent-based systems to waterborne polyurethane systems. Innovations in PUD technology include self-crosslinking and high-solid hybrid chemistries, which enhance mechanical properties and durability, eliminate the need for solvents, and improve workplace safety. Overall, polyurethane dispersions are essential for developing modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly industrial processes.

The hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hybrid PUDs segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate of any type of polyurethane dispersion throughout the forecast period. The rise in popularity of hybrid PUDs is driven by the increased application of these materials across multiple end-use products, including performance-focused products (e.g., sealers) and multifunctional products (e.g., finishes). Hybrid PUDs combine two or more polymers (e.g., a polyurethane-pure) to produce a different material than either single polymer or both polymers used independently, thus adding flexibility, hardness, chemical resistance, and weatherability beyond what you could achieve with either of the individual polymers. The distinct properties of this type of product make them especially well-suited for use in new-generation applications, such as coatings, adhesives, leather finishes, and textiles. Additionally, the growth of this segment is driven by the increasing use of water-based solutions, which provide manufacturers with superior-performing films that emit low VOCs in areas such as architectural and industrial coatings, automotive interiors, packaging, and high-performance textiles.

Adhesives & sealants are expected to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period.

The market for PUDs is expected to experience an increase in demand for adhesives and sealant segments, which are projected to be the second-fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing use of water-based adhesives across various industries, such as packaging, construction, automotive, furniture, textiles, and others. These industries prioritize bonding performance, flexibility, and compliance with environmental regulations. The shift from solvent-based systems to PUD-based adhesive products is largely due to stricter VOC regulations, improved worker safety measures, and enhanced sustainability policies. Additionally, as the demand for lightweight materials and laminated structures grows, there is a corresponding need for innovative PUD technologies.

South America is expected to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

South America is expected to register the second-fastest growth in the market, driven by rising manufacturing, infrastructure development, and increased use of eco-friendly coating/adhesive technologies. Countries like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile have a growing need for water-based technologies as companies shift away from solvent-based technologies due to increasing regulations related to VOCs. In addition, South America's robust automotive, building, packaging, leather, and textile industries have driven demand for PUD-manufactured goods due to their durability, flexibility, and eco-friendliness. As a result, many government programs have been created to promote greater industrial efficiency, develop greener chemical products, and attract foreign investment. These programs have helped accelerate the introduction of new advanced PUD technology and solidify the region's status as an emerging center for growth.

Key players

The report profiles key companies, including Covestro AG (Germany), BASF (Germany), Dow (US), Wanhua (China), Lubrizol (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Alberdingk Boley GmbH (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Stahl Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), and UBE Corporation (Japan).

