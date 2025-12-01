Merging Unit Market worth $477.7 million by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Merging Unit Market size is projected to grow from USD 367.4 million in 2025 to USD 477.7 million by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Merging Unit Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

A merging unit (MU) is the main instrument in digital substations that changes the analog signals from the current transformers and voltage transformers into digital sampled values. It uses either IEC 61850-9-2 or IEC 61869-9 standards. Thus, it can make measurements accurate and time-synchronized, and it also sends data to the protection relays, bay control units, and SCADA systems via fiber-optic communication. The merging unit market is growing as utilities and industries are moving from copper-wired secondary systems to digital architectures, which increase reliability and decrease engineering complexity. Standalone MUs provide the means for modular upgrades and retrofits. Meanwhile, integrated MUs facilitate compact designs of new substations. The adoption of MUs is mainly in medium-voltage networks due to the extensive digitalization of distribution substations. However, MUs are also used in high-voltage grids for advanced protection and long-distance reliability. Merging units are the main elements that support the interoperability, efficiency, and future-ready grid automation of digital substations.

Merging Unit Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 367.4 million

USD 367.4 million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 477.7 million

USD 477.7 million CAGR (2025-2030): 5.4%

Utilities segment is expected to dominate the merging unit market during the forecast period.

Utilities are likely to drive the demand for merging units as they lead nationwide efforts to modernize aging grids, improve operational reliability, and comply with industry standards, including IEC 61850. Utilities, as the owner and operator of transmission and distribution infrastructure, require merging units to digitize analog signals, enable process bus communications, and support advanced protection and control schemes in digital substations. High-voltage upgrades, seamless integration of renewables, remote monitoring needs, and regulatory mandates collectively boost adoption among utilities, making them primary buyers in the merging unit market.

Renewable energy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

The renewable energy segment is the fastest-growing in the merging unit market due to the rapid deployment of solar, wind, and distributed energy resources requiring advanced grid integration. Digital substations equipped with merging units enable accurate sampling, protection, and communication for complex renewable installations. Regulatory pushes for green energy and grid modernization fuel the demand for IEC-compliant merging units, allowing real-time control and scalability. This surge in renewables drives accelerated adoption and growth for merging unit suppliers in the segment.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region between 2025 and 2030.

North America is growing rapidly in the merging unit market, due to ambitious grid modernization programs, substantial large-scale renewable deployment, and increasing investment in substation automation technologies. Due to a strong focus on digital upgrades, especially in the US and Canada, the IEC 61850-compliant merging units are widely integrated for data quality, operational efficiency, and real-time protection capabilities. The regional effort to expand wind, solar, and energy storage projects increases the need for sophisticated process bus architectures, which consequently augments the demand for merging units. The transition to intelligent substations is powered by the encouragement of federal and state governments, in addition to the regulatory mandates for grid reliability and cybersecurity. The utilities, OEMs, and technology providers' collaborations are speeding up pilot projects, retrofits, and greenfield deployments. The demand is elevated by the requirement for a decentralized, resilient grid as well as advanced automation.

Top Companies in Merging Unit Industry:

Some major players in the Merging Unit Market are GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, Arteche, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc., and Ingeteam. Major strategies adopted by these players include acquisitions, product launches, investments, partnerships, and expansions.

GE Vernova (US)

GE Vernova is a global energy company that serves power, wind, and electrification solutions. The company is a spin-off of General Electric Company's energy businesses. It includes the Renewable Energy and Power business. General Electric delivers transportation infrastructure, healthcare, and essential energy. The company strives to improve the power network that customers rely on. The company focuses on providing affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy while improving safety and quality of life. It operates through three business segments: Electrification, Wind, and Power. It offers a merging unit under its electrification segment. It operates in over 100 countries and has a geographical presence around Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. It is known for delivering advanced solutions for the generation, distribution, and management of energy, backed by global reach and expertise across multiple infrastructure domains.

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures digital products and systems that protect, automate, monitor, and control electrical power infrastructure worldwide. The company's solutions help prevent blackouts and improve grid reliability, safety, and efficiency. It is fully employee-owned and is headquartered in Pullman, Washington, the US, with manufacturing facilities and offices globally. The company's mission is to make electric power safer, more reliable, and more economical. It has grown into a full systems provider offering protection devices, control systems, metering, automation, and secure communications. It also supports its customers with engineering services, training (via Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. University), and lifetime technical support, reinforcing its commitment to quality and long-term partnership. Additionally, it provides the SEL-TMU TiDL Merging Unit. The SEL-TMU is a remote data acquisition device designed for use in an SEL Time-Domain Link (TiDL) technology system. Placed in the substation yard, the SEL-TMU digitizes analog signals from primary equipment and then transmits them via fiber-optic cable to SEL TiDL relays in the control house. Its devices are manufactured in five US manufacturing centers, and our products are integrated into panels in regional assembly factories. The company has field offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Australia.

