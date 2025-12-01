Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Bausch Health's Aesthetics Business, Solta Medical, Acquires Longtime Distribution Partner, the Shibo Group, to Strengthen Presence in China

Transaction boosts Solta Medical's position to meet rising demand in China's growing aesthetics market

LAVAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, along with its global aesthetic business, Solta Medical, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology Co., Ltd., consisting of the Shibo group's aesthetics distribution business. The Shibo group has served as Solta Medical's trusted distribution partner over the past decade. Effective December 1, 2025, Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology Co., Ltd. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Solta Medical in China, assuming full responsibility for the distribution of Solta Medical's products, including Thermage FLX, as well as other aesthetic devices in the Chinese market.

Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer of Bausch Health, stated, "This acquisition expands Solta Medical's geographical reach and market scale in China. By leveraging an existing distribution network and local knowledge, Solta Medical can immediately gain access to the large customer base to drive future revenue and market share growth. Solta Medical delivers premium offerings, and we look forward to building on our foundation of success and deepening our commitment to excellence in China."

This acquisition provides Solta Medical with an enhanced ability to address increasing market demand for aesthetics treatments through localized solutions and proven technologies. Building on a longstanding partnership, this acquisition reinforces Solta Medical's focus to gain direct insight into customer needs, preferences, and service in the China market.

Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, commented, "The Shibo group has been integral to the success of Thermage in China for more than a decade. Integrating their team into Solta Medical allows us to build on that trust and deliver even greater value-accelerating innovation by being closer to our customers, enhancing service, and ensuring patients continue to receive high-quality treatments."

Belinda Bao, Vice President, General Manager, Solta China, added, "This step puts Solta Medical in a stronger position as a growth driver for Bausch Health. We are now able to move quicker in the Chinese market and focus on delivering quality results with trusted technologies like Thermage."

This strategic acquisition demonstrates Bausch Health's ongoing commitment to advancing global aesthetics. By delivering reliable and innovative solutions, the company aims to support both providers and the patients they serve in the rapidly evolving aesthetics market.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our aesthetic business, Solta Medical, is a global leader in the aesthetics market, whose vision is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and patients. More information about Solta Medical can be found at www.solta.com. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Shibo Zhenmei Technology Co., Ltd. is a private distributor of medical beauty products located in Wuhan Shi, Hubei, China.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the acquisition of Solta Medical's distribution partner in China (the "Acquisition") and the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, the expected benefits of the Acquisition may not be realized or may not be realized within the expected time period. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

Investor Contact:

Garen Sarafian

ir@bauschhealth.com

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

Media Contact:

Katie Savastano

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com

(908) 569-3692

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bausch-healths-aesthetics-business-solta-medical-acquires-longtime-di-1113026