Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE: SNA) (CSE: SNA.CN) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Monitoring & Tracking Supply Agreement with Aquagreen Energy Systems Inc. ("Aquagreen"), which owns and has developed the Hydrotor Technologies concept, a next-generation magneto-fluidic renewable power systems designed for scalable, clean, and continuous energy generation.

This commercial agreement marks a major strategic expansion for Star into a new vertical, renewable energy, a sector with a substantially shorter sales cycle and near-term global deployment potential.

A New Vertical with Fast Commercial Adoption

While Star continues advancing its aviation analytics and monitoring products, the Company is now leveraging its real-time diagnostics, tracking, and system-intelligence platform to support renewable-energy systems.

Unlike aviation, adoption cycles can take longer due to the need to obtain Supplemental Type Certificates, scheduling with Airlines for installation and testing. The procurement in the renewable-energy sector typically moves from evaluation to purchase in weeks to a few months, making this a high-volume commercial opportunity for Star.

Under the Agreement, Star will serve as the exclusive provider of monitoring, tracking, diagnostics, security, and platform integration for Aquagreen's Hydrotor-based generator systems using the STAR-A.D.S. System.

The Hydrotor Technologies concept, is a magneto-fluidic generator capable of producing 25 kW to 1000 kW of continuous power.

The system has undergone multi-year demonstrations and is gaining attention for its:

Clean, renewable operation

High efficiency and stability

Scalability across various industries

Suitability for both developed and emerging markets

Potential to reduce reliance on traditional energy sources

Aquagreen is currently in advanced discussions with several business groups and governments in countries such as Ethiopia, Turkyie, Bangladesh, Angola, Ghana, Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago and Mauritius covering Asia, Europe, and Africa for early large-scale deployments.

Star's Prototype Will Become the OEM Standard

As part of the Agreement, Star's next deliverable is the development of a fully integrated monitoring and diagnostics prototype using the STAR-ISMS software, engineered to become the OEM standard module within the Hydrotor generator platform.

This prototype will be included in the generator's overall system certification, anticipated to be completed by late January 2026.

Once both the Hydrotor system and Star's OEM module achieve full certification, the integrated solution will be launched immediately to global commercial markets.

Star's Monitoring & Intelligence Platform

Star will integrate its advanced analytics technology to provide:

Live system-performance tracking

Predictive maintenance capabilities

Environmental and boundary-breach sensor monitoring

Surveillance and security alerts

Real-time diagnostics and operational alerts

Web and mobile dashboards for continuous oversight

This intelligence layer enhances safety, improves operational reliability, and reduces maintenance downtime for global deployment.

Mr. Randy Koroll, CEO of Star Navigation, stated:

"Entering the renewable-energy vertical is a major achievement for Star. The sales cycle in this sector is faster than the aviation sales cycle, the demand is potentially global, and the scalability will be significant once certification is granted. By integrating our monitoring and diagnostics technology into Aquagreen's Hydrotor system, we are expanding our platform far beyond aviation while supporting the transition to clean, reliable renewable power across the world at the same time."

Mr. Mircea Vasile, Co-Founder, Project Manager, and Director of Aquagreen Energy Systems Inc., commented:

"We are extremely excited that Star is bringing its advanced monitoring, tracking, diagnostics, and safety-intelligence capabilities to the Hydrotor system. Their technology adds tremendous value - elevating security, strengthening the reliability of our intellectual property, and giving every generator a powerful layer of real-time oversight. This collaboration significantly reinforces our platform as we prepare for global deployment and the next stage of our expansion."

About Aquagreen Energy Systems Inc.:

Hydrotor is a clean energy firm that is recognized for its development of a magneto-fluidic generator that operates continuously. The system is capable of producing between 25kW and 1000kW per unit. It has been successfully demonstrated for over three and a half years. See https://beaumierpierre.wixsite.com/ec-technology--resea/en

About Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.:

Star manufactures the In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. System. The STAR-A.D.S. System has real-time capability of tracking, performance trends and predicting incident-occurrences which enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator. Star's MMI Division (Military and Defence) designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

