Morocco is seeking pre-qualified bidders for a 1,000 km ultra-high-voltage alternating current line to transmit about 2 GW between Boujdour and Tensift, with applications due Jan. 15, 2026.Morocco's National Office for Electricity and Potable Water (ONEE) is running a tender for the construction of an ultra high voltage (UHV) alternating current (AC) power line. According to a notice published on the office's website, the power line will connect the regions of Boujdour and Tensift, transmitting approximately 2 GW of renewable energy over a distance of around 1,000 kilometers. The first stage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...