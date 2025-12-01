Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, and Energy Equation Partners ("EEP"), an investment firm with significant expertise in fuel retail, today announced the completion of their previously announced acquisition of a 65% interest in JET Tankstellen Deutschland GmbH ("JET"), a leading fuel retailer in Germany and Austria, from a subsidiary of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), in a transaction valuing the business at an enterprise value of approximately €2.5 billion.

"We are delighted to complete this acquisition and to partner with Stonepeak and Phillips 66 to take JET to the next level," said Javed Ahmed, Managing Partner of Energy Equation Partners. "This investment reflects EEP's commitment to investing in established players in the energy sector who have the potential to make a meaningful impact on the energy transition, and we are excited to work alongside the entire JET team, including its dedicated service station operators, to realize this vision."

"The completion of this transaction marks an important step forward for JET," said Anthony Borreca, Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy at Stonepeak. "With its extensive network of service stations, trusted brand, and the combined expertise that we and EEP bring, JET is well positioned to continue providing reliable service to its customers across Germany and Austria."

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer Feld LLP and Hengeler Mueller served as legal counsel to Stonepeak and EEP. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton Garrison LLP served as financing counsel to Stonepeak and EEP.

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $80 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, with a focus on downside protection and strong risk-adjusted returns. Stonepeak, as sponsor of private equity and credit investment vehicles, provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to grow investments in its target sectors, which include digital infrastructure, energy and energy transition, transport and logistics, and real estate. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Houston, Washington, D.C., London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Energy Equation Partners

Energy Equation Partners is an energy specialist investment firm that seeks to invest in companies that are well established in the energy sector and have the potential to play a valuable role in the shift from "brown to green". Over the past two decades, the principals of EEP have deployed over $10 billion of equity capital across the energy value chain globally and have significant experience in fuel retail.

