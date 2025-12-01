Dyadic International, Inc.: Dyadic and BRIG BIO Sign Development & Commercialization Agreement to Bring Animal-Free Bovine Alpha-Lactalbumin to Global Nutrition Markets

JUPITER, Fla. and WAGENINGEN, Netherlands, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic Applied BioSolutions ("Dyadic"), a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes across life science, food & nutrition, and bioindustrial markets, and BRIG BIO (official legal entity The Protein Collective B.V.), a Netherlands-based developer of next-generation recombinant dairy ingredients, today announced the signing of a Development and Commercialization Agreement to jointly develop and commercialize recombinant bovine alpha-lactalbumin ("alpha-lac").

This partnership combines Dyadic's innovation capabilities with BRIG BIO's expertise in dairy and medical nutrition, with the goal of advancing scalable, cost-effective production of animal-free alpha-lactalbumin for early life, active, healthy aging, and medical nutrition markets. Together, the companies aim to accelerate commercialization timelines, support commercially viable production, enhance market affordability, and expand global access to sustainable proteins with comparable functional properties to traditional dairy proteins.

Under the terms of the agreement, BRIG BIO will fully fund the development program and receive a global commercial license to Dyadic's production strains capable of producing alpha-lac developed in the Dapibus fungal expression system, and Dyadic will receive access and milestone payments and long-term shared revenue participation tied to commercial sales in addition to co-marketing and sales rights.

Recombinant Alpha-Lactalbumin Market Potential

Alpha-lactalbumin is one of the most valuable whey proteins used in infant, clinical, and active nutrition due to its amino acid profile and close alignment to human milk proteins. The market is currently experiencing strong growth, with market research estimating a global market value of ~USD 760 million in 2025, projected to exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2035 (Future Market Insights, "Alpha-Lactalbumin Market Outlook (2025-2035)," 2024).

Demand is being driven by upgrades in infant formula, the expansion of medical and healthy-aging nutrition, and the shift toward high-purity, functional proteins. Precision-fermented alpha-lactalbumin provides consistent supply, high quality, and sustainability advantages over traditional dairy sources, which we believe supports long-term adoption by global nutrition brands.

Through this partnership, Dyadic and BRIG BIO aim to capture this expanding market by combining Dyadic's scalable Dapibus production platform with BRIG BIO's commercial execution capabilities.

Leadership Commentary

Joe Hazelton, President & COO at Dyadic, stated:

"In our view, this agreement positions Dyadic to participate directly in the commercial opportunity for animal-free alpha-lactalbumin through both milestone and royalty revenue, as well as co-marketing and sales rights. BRIG BIO's deep understanding of precision fermentation and the nutritional dairy markets aligns with Dyadic's strength in strain development and high-productivity microbial platforms. We believe Dapibus will help unlock the productivity and economics necessary to bring recombinant dairy proteins into mainstream global nutrition."

Steven Welle, CEO of BRIG BIO, commented:

"Working with Dyadic accelerates our mission to secure the supply for high-quality, precision-fermented dairy proteins to our customers. Dyadic's mature fungal expression technology offers the scalability and efficiency required for commercial success. This collaboration is expected to help us deliver the functionality and nutritional performance of bovine alpha-lactalbumin that creates an additional path to tackle the growing food uncertainty in the world."

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic's C1 and Dapibus expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs. For more information about Dyadic, please visit www.dyadic.com

About BRIG BIO

BRIG BIO, headquartered in Wageningen, The Netherlands, also known as the Food Valley of the globe, develops scalable, functional recombinant dairy proteins for use in human nutrition. BRIG BIO focuses on precision-fermented proteins that deliver high performance, superior nutritional profiles, to secure production for their customers.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

