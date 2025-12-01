



Company Announcement No 58/2025



1 December 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank receive merger approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority

In Company Announcement No 48 dated 27 October 2025, Sydbank A/S announced that Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S had agreed to propose to their respective general meetings that the three banks merge. The merger documents were published in connection with Company Announcement No 52 on 29 October 2025. Today the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the merger.

The merger is still subject to approval by the Danish FSA pursuant to section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act and is also subject to approval at the extraordinary general meetings of Vestjysk Bank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Sydbank A/S held on 2, 3 and 4 December 2025 respectively.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S