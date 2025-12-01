Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9FT | ISIN: DK0010311471 | Ticker-Symbol: TM2
Tradegate
01.12.25 | 11:30
73,90 Euro
-0,40 % -0,30
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SYDBANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYDBANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,3073,6014:26
73,4073,5014:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2025 12:18 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sydbank A/S, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank receive merger approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority



Company Announcement No 58/2025

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark

Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36

Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk

1 December 2025

Dear Sirs

Sydbank A/S, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank receive merger approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority

In Company Announcement No 48 dated 27 October 2025, Sydbank A/S announced that Sydbank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Vestjysk Bank A/S had agreed to propose to their respective general meetings that the three banks merge. The merger documents were published in connection with Company Announcement No 52 on 29 October 2025. Today the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority has approved the merger.

The merger is still subject to approval by the Danish FSA pursuant to section 204 of the Danish Financial Business Act and is also subject to approval at the extraordinary general meetings of Vestjysk Bank A/S, Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank and Sydbank A/S held on 2, 3 and 4 December 2025 respectively.

Yours sincerely

Sydbank A/S


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.