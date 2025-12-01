Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the purchase of three claims historically identified as the "Apex Claims" located in the Atikwa Lake region, in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The acquisition totals approximately 420 hectares and consolidates a highly prospective land position contiguous to and immediately south of Tartisan's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, situated in the Kenora Mining District. The total Kenbridge Project land package now encompasses approximately 4,724 hectares, or roughly 47 square kilometres.

The Apex Claims are underlain by Archean-aged volcanic and intrusive rocks that are known to host nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold mineralization in the region. Historical geoscience data associated with the tenure block includes surface sampling, prospecting, and airborne geophysics, indicating favourable structures and lithologies for magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulfide mineralization.

This land package provides Tartisan with:

Expanded regional exploration coverage contiguous to the Kenbridge Project.

Potential for parallel nickel-copper feeder systems and structural repeats like Kenbridge.

Strategic control of an under-explored but historically identified MDI-level prospect area with 13 historical diamond drill holes.

Additional opportunities for resource discovery, enhancing the long-term development profile of the Kenbridge district.

Next Steps:

Tartisan's technical team will integrate all available historical data from the Apex Claims into the Company's regional geological model. Initial work in 2025-26 is expected to include:

Compilation of historical assessment files

Review of airborne magnetic and EM datasets

Prospecting and surface sampling

Target generation for potential future drill testing

Mark Appleby, President & CEO, stated: "The Apex Claims enhance our nickel-copper focused footprint in the Kenora Mining District and complements our ongoing work at Kenbridge. These highly prospective ground positions provide Tartisan with additional exploration pathways and district-scale upside at a time when demand for critical minerals continues to grow."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp. Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical metals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Night Danger Turtle Pond project near Dryden, Ontario as well as the Sill Lake Silver Property near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 130,995,782 shares outstanding (134,084,671 fully diluted).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276401

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.