Introducing TBS Reveal* a new AI-driven opportunistic screening software for bone fragility assessment using routine X-rays

TBS Reveal* submitted to the FDA under the 510(k) procedure

Live at RSNA: first-time product presentations and demonstrations

Medimaps Group S.A., a global leader in AI-driven bone microarchitecture imaging solutions, today announced the first live presentations of its new software TBS Reveal* at the prestigious Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago, IL, from November 30 to December 4.

Medimaps Group's new AI-powered software TBS Reveal*

Building on its industry-leading Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) technology, Medimaps Group continues to push the boundaries of AI in musculoskeletal diseases. The company will showcase its new AI-driven software TBS Reveal*, alongside its latest software solution TBS Osteo Advanced, launched in the United States earlier this year. Together, these breakthrough solutions empower radiologists to detect bone fragility using X-ray and DXA modalities.

TBS Reveal* is an AI-powered software solution leveraging Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) for X-ray scans. Working seamlessly with conventional X-ray images within existing PACS workflows, TBS Reveal* uniquely assesses combined bone microarchitecture and bone mass to opportunistically detect bone fragilities earlier, enabling further clinical investigation. The software's performance has been validated through external studies using paired DXA and X-ray data from patients aged 20 and older, demonstrating 90% accuracy, 95% specificity, and a strong 85% AUC.

TBS Reveal* has recently been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the 510(k) procedure.

"Conventional X-rays are among the most common imaging modalities in clinical practice, yet they are rarely used to assess bone fragility, a missed opportunity given the vast number of images processed and already stored in PACS systems," said Univ-Prof. Dr. Didier Hans, CEO and Co-founder of Medimaps Group. "By applying AI to analyze these X-ray images with our TBS technology, TBS Reveal* can help flag patients at elevated risk of bone fracture and guide them toward early diagnostic assessment. Because it captures bone quality, not just density, it provides a far more powerful view of bone fragility from a routine X-ray."

For the first time at RSNA 2025, Medimaps Group will provide an exclusive introduction of TBS Reveal* with two presentations:

Smarter, Not Louder: Sustainable AI for Bone Fragility Detection from X-Rays Beyond the Fracture (AI Theater Presentation)

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Time: 1:00 1:20 PM

Location: RSNA AI Theater, South Hall

TBS Reveal*: One-Click AI Bone Fragility Detection from X-Ray (company workshop)

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 1:00 1:20 PM

Location: Medimaps Group Booth #5728, South Hall

TBS is a proprietary technology from Medimaps Group. This advanced analytical method extracts a grey-level texture index from DXA, and now from X-ray, to assess bone microarchitecture. Referenced in more than 1,500 scientific publications and 35 clinical guidelines, TBS has proven to be an effective adjunct or a standalone measure for fracture risk prediction in clinical practice enabling to detect and classify more patients as osteoporotic.

According to the Bone Health Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF), an estimated 10 million Americans are affected by osteoporosis, with 44 million more having low bone density, placing over 54 million adults aged 50 and older at increased fracture risk. Osteoporosis imposes a significant burden on the U.S. healthcare system, accounting for approximately $19 billion in annual costs, projected to rise to $25.3 billion and 3 million fractures per year by 2025. These figures underscore the urgent need for early detection and prevention, an area where Medimaps Group's AI solutions are poised to make a meaningful impact.

*TBS Reveal is currently pending FDA clearance.

About Medimaps Group

Founded by medical practitioners and clinical researchers, Medimaps combines Swiss innovation with a global presence to lead in bone health management.? We provide healthcare professionals worldwide with advanced AI-driven software that enables comprehensive bone microarchitecture assessment.

Our passion for musculoskeletal health is grounded in scientific expertise and strengthened through collaborations with world-class academics, clinicians, industry partners, and patient communities. The science behind our imaging applications and robust clinical evidence form the core of Medimaps Group's identity.

Medimaps Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, has offices in the United States and France. Its U.S. affiliate, Medimaps Group USA LLC, markets the company products and services.

Learn more at www.medimaps.ai

