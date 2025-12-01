• Common shares now trading as Pirate Gold Corp. ("YARR") on the TSX Venture Exchange and ("SICNF") on the OTCQB Venture Market.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: SICNF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company"), formerly Sokoman Minerals Corp., is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol YARR, effective today. Pirate Gold's common shares will continue to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker SICNF.

The name and symbol change unify the Company's identity under the Pirate Gold banner, reflecting a renewed focus on discovery, value creation, and the frontier spirit rooted in Newfoundland's exploration history.

No Action Required by Shareholders

The CUSIP/ISIN 724255104/CA7242551041 and CUSIP/ISIN 724255203/CA7242552031 numbers for the Company's common shares have been updated in connection with the transition. Shareholders are not required to take any action, as all changes will occur automatically through the Company's transfer agent and through each shareholder's respective brokerage.

The Company will be launching a new website at www.pirategold.ca, along with an updated corporate presentation and new corporate videos, in the coming weeks. Until then, investors can continue to access information through the Company's existing website, as well as its updated social media channels on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook under @PirateGoldCorp.

"Today we set sail as Pirate Gold," said Denis Laviolette, Chairman and CEO of Pirate Gold. "Our team is focused on driving value at the Treasure Island Project, and the new name reflects a shift toward tighter execution, sharper targets, and a disciplined approach to building value. We have a full runway ahead and new tools coming online. Investors know the real upside comes from the hunt, and we're charting our next course with purpose. This is where the story starts to get exciting."

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district.

The Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

