Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the results of its initial trenching program at the highly prospective Ben Ben target, part of the Company's flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. Ben Ben is one of five priority targets within the Todi Gold Project, and lies within a 16 km gold-in-soil anomaly on the Todi Shear Zone (Map 1).

The program delivered a standout intercept of 30m at 1.24 g/t Au, including higher grade intervals of 1m at 25.1 g/t Au and 1m at 6.61 g/t Au from trench BBT002 (Map 2). Additional broad zones of lower-grade gold mineralization, ranging from 0.21 to 0.31 g/t Au over widths of 19 to 36 metres, were confirmed in trenches BBT001, BBT002 and BBT003. Zodiac Gold will immediately follow-up on these promising results through additional trenching, which will directly support drill targeting in preparation for the first-ever drilling campaign at the Ben Ben target.

Map 1: 16km gold-in-soil anomaly with trench locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/276357_e7da84ae94faeaed_001full.jpg

Map 2: Trench results at the Ben Ben target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/276357_e7da84ae94faeaed_002full.jpg

The Ben Ben target comprises two principal artisanal mining pits located approximately 800 metres apart along an east-southeast trend from the Arthington Discovery where the Company has intercepted significant mineralization in 37 of 39 holes drilled to date, at a spacing between 50 and 80 metres. A second extensive anomalous gold-in-soil trend located in the northern part of the Ben Ben target, adjacent to active artisanal alluvial gold extraction, requires further investigation. Gold-in-soil anomalism, supported by structural measurements, suggests that folding, along with shearing of the host amphibolite, may be a key control on gold mineralization.

David Kol, CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "These results are the first step in validating the continuity of gold mineralized zones outside the artisanal workings at Ben Ben and we are excited to report wide mineralized zones including higher grade intervals of 25.1 and 6.61 g/t Au. After our success at the Arthington Discovery 1.3km along strike to the west-northwest of Ben Ben, this work represents a further step towards demonstrating the full potential within the 16km gold-in-soil anomaly from Arthington to Youth Camp."

Trench collar data is shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: Collar Data

Hole ID Easting

(UTM WGS84, 29N) Northing

(UTM WGS84, 29N) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Depth

(m) BBT001 325511 721959 44 34 0 116.3 BBT002 325726 722008 64 31 0 141.4 BBT003 325833 721979 66 41 0 50.3 BBT004 326074 722276 58 52 0 37.8

Table 2: Significant Trench Intersections at Ben Ben

BBT001 2.00 27.00 25.00 0.31 Including 22.00 23.00 1.00 3.91 BBT001 52.00 56.00 4.00 0.13 BBT001 59.00 72.00 13.00 0.14 BBT001 76.00 79.00 3.00 0.12 BBT002 0.00 36.00 36.00 0.28 Including 28.00 30.00 2.00 0.81 BBT002 50.00 80.00 30.00 1.24 Including 66.00 73.00 7.00 4.75 Including 66.00 68.00 1.00 6.61 Including 72.00 73.00 1.00 25.1 BBT002 90.00 94.00 4.00 0.13 BBT003 0.00 19.00 19.00 0.21 BBT003 27.00 29.00 2.00 0.19 BBT003 33.00 42.00 9.00 0.15 BBT004 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.21

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Further exploration is required to confirm the orientation of the mineralized zones and, as such, intervals are sampled lengths rather than true thicknesses.

Previous channel sampling from the main artisanal pit at Ben Ben (Pit 1 on Map 2) returned high-grade results up to 71 g/t Au, underscoring the strong potential of the target area. Selected results are shown below:

0.65m at 53.60 g/t Au.

0.44m at 71 g/t Au.

1.75m at 6.23 g/t Au (including 0.7m at 15.06 g/t Au).

2.50m at 2.58 g/t Au (including 1.25m at 4.21 g/t Au).

0.87m at 6.38 g/t Au.

2.95m at 1.80 g/t Au (including 0.52m at 5.44 g/t Au).

Ben Ben is interpreted as the southeastern extension of the Arthington Discovery (Map 1), where 6,836m of drilling by Zodiac Gold has encountered significant mineralization in 37 of 39 drill holes. Highlighted intercepts from Arthington include:

18 m at 4.67 g/t Au (including 1 m at 55.9 g/t Au).

9.65 m at 7.50 g/t Au (including 3 m at 20.36 g/t Au).

6 m at 10.60 g/t Au (including 3 m at 20.45 g/t Au).

25.9 m at 2.1 g/t Au (including 9.14 m at 4.2 g/t Au).

Gold at Arthington is hosted in sheared amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss dipping southwest, rock types consistently observed in artisanal workings along the 16 km gold-in-soil anomaly, including at Ben Ben. Gold-in-soil contours highlight the prospective trend from Ben Ben to Youth Camp, where anomalous gold concentrations in soil sampling are notably higher than at Arthington.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

The walls of the trenches were cleaned and samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along one wall of the trench, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence, all of which returned acceptable results. In total, 363 samples were collected from the trenches along a total length of 345.8 metres.

All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 150g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. ALS Geochemistry is independent of Zodiac Gold and is accredited for method Au-AA26.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

For further information, please visit the Zodiac Gold website at www.zodiac-gold.com or contact:

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276357

SOURCE: Zodiac Gold Inc.