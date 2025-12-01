Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (TSXV: MTT) (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") is pleased to announce results from its initial exploration work program on the Fournier Lake Gold Property, Rocky Brook Project ("Rocky Brook" or the "Project"), located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp ("BMC") of northern New Brunswick (Figure 1).

A total of 91 rock grab samples* were collected from the area of gold mineralization discovered in 2023 by prospector Tim Lavoie (Figures 2 and 3). The area consists of northeast striking altered gabbro hosted within sedimentary rocks of Simpsons Field and LaPlante formations. Alteration in the host gabbro comprises quartz-iron carbonate-sericite, hematite and trace to 1% pyrite that is exposed intermittently in trenches and outcrops over a 350-metre strike extent. Gold assays up to 2.11 g/t gold (sample K210229) were obtained from surface rock grab samples assays ranging from <5 ppb to 2.11 g/t gold (Figure 4).The nature of mineralization is similar to recently reported gold discoveries by Puma Exploration Inc. ("Puma") at its Williams Brook Project and Jonpol Property located 29 kilometres to the southeast and 3 kilometres to the south, respectively, following similar east and northeast striking fault zones; namely the McIntyre Brook, Island Brook, and Ramsey Brook Faults.

Based on these results and a review of historic exploration data, the Company has expanded the footprint of the Fournier Lake Property by acquiring 8,829.4 hectares via staking 3 claims to the northeast of the Rocky Brook - Millstream Fault. This expanded land package covers a series of northeast and east oriented fault splays off of the Rocky Brook - Millstream Fault, namely the regional-scale Jacket River Fault, as well as swarms of gabbro intrusives within the host sedimentary stratigraphy. The claims are strategically located around Puma's Greenfield Property and Canadian Metals' Goldstrike Property in an area that has not previously received significant exploration for gold (Figure 1).

Magna Terra would like to acknowledge and thank the Province of New Brunswick for partial financial assistance granted for work on the Rocky Brook Project under the New Brunswick Junior Mining Assistance Program ("NBJMAP").

Rocky Brook Project Highlights

Gold Highlights

The Project covers a 30-kilometre extent of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault system;

Strategically positioned along strike from Kinross-Puma's Lynx Zone gold discovery and adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and Murray Brook base metal deposits; and

Recent discovery in 2023 of high-grade gold assays from grab samples* assaying up to 5.23 g/t Au over a 350 m strike length at Fournier Lake.

VMS Highlights

The Project also covers a 40-kilometre extent of favourable California Lake felsic volcanic and sedimentary rocks that are host to the nearby Restigouche, Murray Brook, and Caribou Deposits;

Identification of the Boudreau Brook Trend - a 15-kilometre trend of coincident geochemical and geophysical anomalies and historical prospects;

Previous work at the Fossil Hill Zone has discovered high-grade copper-cobalt mineralization with grab samples* assaying up to 16.65% Cu and 0.64% Co;

Previous work at the Boudreau Brook prospect has discovered copper mineralization assaying up to 3% Cu;

The property covers the Restigouche C-4 and C-5 footwall Cu-rich "feeder" zones where previous historical drilling at the C-4 zone and in hole C-4 that intersected 4.36 m grading 0.2% Cu, 1.6% Pb, and 6.74% Zn (from 17.3 to 21.6 m). The best intersection in the C-5 area was reported in hole C-5 that intersected 2.06% Cu and 0.57% Zn over 4.5 m (from 51.9 to 56.4 m);

Located in the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp within the premier mining jurisdiction of New Brunswick; and

Year-round accessibility with road access to the majority of the property.

"We are very pleased to see our strategic focus on the regional opportunities within the greater Bathurst Mining Camp come to fruition. Historically, exploration efforts within the BMC have been focused on the VMS - base metal-rich geologic environment that is prolific within the camp, as evidenced by its long history of mining such deposits. Recent high grade gold discoveries as exemplified by Puma's Williams Brook Project within the margins of the greater BMC have highlighted the region's geologic potential for precious metals deposition. It was with this view that we have amassed our large Rocky Brook Project; to have significant exposure to both geologic environments. The Project covers a 30-kilometre extent proximal to the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault and associated fault splays, a similar geological environment to that hosting the adjacent Kinross-Puma Williams Brook Project. This large strategic land package now covers 28,024 hectares. We expanded the property to the northeast along the northern side of the Rocky Brook-Millstream Fault after recognizing that the prospectivity of host rocks and fault structures were similar to those to the south of the regional fault, which was not previously appreciated. It is rewarding to achieve early discovery of gold mineralization on this portion of the greater project area, as we currently see in these preliminary trenches with gold grades up to 2.11 g/t from grab samples. We will now look to compile data and assess gold targets across the expanded land package in the coming months."

~ Lew Lawrick, President and CEO, Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

The Rocky Brook Project

The Rocky Brook Project comprises 28,024 hectares in 70 mineral claims making the Company one of the single largest strategic landholders in this historic mining camp (Figure 1). The Rocky Brook Project is located adjacent to and along strike from the Williams Brook Project, owned by Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Puma, where a zone of high-grade gold mineralization was discovered over broad widths including drill intervals up to 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m (refer to Puma's news release dated September 15, 2021). The Project is located adjacent to a 30-kilometre-long section of the Rocky Brook-Millstream fault and associated McIntyre and Ramsay Brook faults; an important structural zone controlling gold mineralization within the region. The Project also covers volcanic and sedimentary rocks that show strong potential to host polymetallic Cu-Co-Pb-Zn-Au-Ag mineralization, adjacent to the past-producing Caribou Mine and the Murray Brook Deposit; the largest undeveloped VMS project in New Brunswick owned by Canadian Copper Inc. (Figure 1).

The Bathurst Camp

The BMC is one of the world's oldest base metal (lead, zinc, copper, gold and silver) mining districts hosting one of Canada's largest volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits, with the past-producing Brunswick No. 12 Mine having operated for 49 years. The Bathurst Mining Camp is host to over 46 mineral deposits, several of which have been mined, including the Brunswick No. 6, Heath Steele, Wedge, Stratmat, Half Mile Lake, Caribou and Murray Brook. A total of 136,643,367 tonnes of ore grading 3.44% Pb, 8.74% Zn, 0.37% Cu, and 102.2 g/t Ag were mined from the Bathurst Mining Camp (McCutcheon and Walker, 2020**).

Figure 1: A map showing the location of the Rocky Brook Project, adjacent exploration projects, fault zones, and mineral occurrences.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/276366_684a64daa4475ad4_002full.jpg

Figure 2: A map showing rock sample and trench locations from the Fournier Lake Discovery and adjacent properties.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/276366_684a64daa4475ad4_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Discovery Trench area showing altered and mineralized gabbro with prospector Tim Lavoie.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/276366_684a64daa4475ad4_005full.jpg





Figure 4: Field photograph of altered, quartz veined and pyrite mineralized gabbro (sample K210229) from trenches at Fournier Lake.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11586/276366_684a64daa4475ad4_006full.jpg

Qualified Person and Technical Notes

This news release has been reviewed and approved by David A. Copeland, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person", under National Instrument 43-101 - Standard for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All rock samples collected were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. in Moncton, New Brunswick and analysed for gold (method AU-AA23) and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co and Ag (method ME-ICP61).

All quoted drill core and rock samples results were compiled from historic assessment and government reports obtained from the government of New Brunswick. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to validate these historic results.

* Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true metal content of the mineralized zone.

**McCutcheon, S. R., & Walker, J. A. (2020). Great Mining Camps of Canada 8. The Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Part 2: Mining History and Contributions to Society. Geoscience Canada, 47(3), 143-166

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious and critical metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra is focused on acquiring and advancing its high-potential mineral projects in Atlantic Canada and Argentina while generating value for shareholders and minimizing shareholder dilution through option and joint venture partnerships where appropriate; leveraging our ability to explore, grow, and transact projects. The Company is focused on exploring our 100%-owned Humber Copper-Cobalt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador; our 100% owned Rocky Brook Gold and Critical Metals Project in the historic Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick; and our 100%-owned Cape Spencer Gold Project in New Brunswick. In addition, the Company has optioned the Great Northern Project in Newfoundland to Gold Hunter Resources Inc. ("Gold Hunter") for total cash and share consideration of $9.5 million over a 2-year period, and currently holds an approximate 28.9% equity interest in Gold Hunter. The Company has also optioned the Luna Roja Project in Argentina to Andean Metals Corp. for total cash and share consideration of $2.375 million over a 4-year period. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its large 100% owned Boleadora Project, as well as several additional district scale drill ready projects available for purchase or option/joint venture.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to file a report that complies with National Instrument 43-101. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, and the ability of the author of the Technical Reports to finalize same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include the inability of the Company to execute its proposed business plans and carry out planned future activities. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, future prices of gold, changes in the financial markets and in the demand for precious metals, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the mineral exploration industry, and the Company's investment and operation in the mineral exploration sector, as well as the risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis and in other filings made by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

