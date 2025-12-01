New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Reklaim Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTC Pink: MYIDF) ("Reklaim") today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Year-to-date revenue increased 10% over the same period last year, driven by demand for compliant, permissioned consumer data and continued distribution growth with platform partners. Q3 revenue was $1.1 million, with gross margins of 75%, consistent with the Company's long-term target range.

During the quarter, Reklaim continued to invest in its expanded product suite, including Reklaim Protect, Reklaim Jackpot, and Reklaim Invest, to diversify revenue and strengthen the Company's position heading into 2026. These investments, combined with disciplined capital allocation, contributed to a temporary increase in operating expenses but are expected to support meaningful growth beginning next year.

Reklaim strengthened its balance sheet in Q3 through the full repayment of its outstanding debenture, active share repurchases under its NCIB, and warrant exercises that contributed additional capital. The Company ended the quarter with $400,000 in cash, consistent with Q2, and positive shareholder equity of $464,000.

"With 20 U.S. states now implementing comprehensive privacy laws, demand for compliant, user-consented data continues to accelerate across brands and platforms," said Neil Sweeney, CEO. "Reklaim remains uniquely positioned to help partners navigate this regulatory environment while offering consumers greater choice through both Reklaim Rewards and Reklaim Protect."

Reklaim continues to prioritize profitability, disciplined growth, and the expansion of its consumer subscription and B2B data businesses.

Other Corporate Updates

Reklaim is pleased to announce the completion of its previously disclosed $500,000 senior secured debenture financing, which has now received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The debenture carries a 12% annual interest rate, a three-year term, and 50% warrant coverage, exercisable at $0.14 per share. The financing strengthens the Company's balance sheet and provides additional flexibility to support ongoing product development and commercial expansion initiatives.

About Reklaim

Reklaim is North America's leading consumer-driven data and privacy platform. Through Reklaim Rewards, consumers can monetize their data transparently and with consent. At the same time, Reklaim Protect enables individuals to remove their personal information from data brokers, monitor dark web exposure, and manage state-level privacy requests. Reklaim offers brands and platforms access to high-fidelity, permissioned consumer data that adheres to evolving privacy regulations across the United States and Canada.

Reklaim trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MYID and on the OTC under the symbol MYIDF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "project," "potential," and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future results and operational performance and are based on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future revenue growth, product performance, the impact of regulatory developments, the expected benefits of investments made in 2025, and the Company's outlook for 2026 and beyond.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including: changes in privacy regulation, shifts in digital advertising spend, macroeconomic conditions, competitive pressures, product adoption rates, financing availability, and other risks described in Reklaim's public filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Reklaim does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

