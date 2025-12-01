Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Lotus Creek Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LTC) ("Lotus Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the inaugural Monthly Report to Shareholders and a new Corporate Presentation have been posted to the Company's website.

MONTHLY REPORT

Lotus Creek is excited to announce the new Monthly Report to Shareholders, designed to keep shareholders informed of Lotus Creek's operational and financial momentum. Monthly, Lotus Creek will publish the report. The November 2025 Monthly Report to Shareholders can be found on the Company's website and can be accessed via the following link: Monthly Report - November 2025

CORPORATE PRESENTATION

The new Corporate Presentation can be found on the website and can be accessed via the following link: Corporate Presentation - November 2025

SOURCE: Lotus Creek Exploration Inc.