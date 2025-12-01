Specialty Brands International, LLC (SBI) has launched The Haven Retail Store, which carries a selection of in demand retail items sold at its popular South Florida spa known as The Haven Luxe Spa. The Haven Retail Store is an online e-commerce store accessible throughout the United States and abroad. The store not only carries many of the retail brands currently offered at the spa, but also carries other select items available from its various suppliers. New items will routinely be added to the site.

The store features an array of offerings, including Women's and Men's Clothing, Accessories, Skin Care, and other product categories. Popular collections such as Seaspice Resort Wear and Bespoke Men's Wear are available on the website. Also available on the website are skin care products from leading luxury spa brands sold and used in New Services at the spa. The skin care category includes products from ÉMINENCE, Babor, Hommage, and Scarlett Paris.

SBI has launched the online store to boost sales and make sought after items at the spa more widely accessible. Desired items not available for purchase on the website may be special ordered by request on the website. Customers can access the website at www.thehavenretailstore.com.

"Our new online retail store is a natural extension of our spa boutique. We're focused on bringing popular South Florida fashion, skin care, health and wellness, and other high end quality products to a broad consumer base," said Dwon Foye, President and CEO of Specialty Brands International. "The Haven has launched this brand new website featuring our products, which are inspired by the relaxed and health-conscious lifestyle of Delray Beach. The boutique website is accessible coast to coast, as well as globally, making access to elements of our seaside chic lifestyle readily available to everyone," says Emma Byrnside, The Haven's Product Specialist.

Specialty Brands International is an importer of specialty goods from Europe and across the globe. The company buys wholesale and resells and distributes its products directly to retailers and consumers. SBI operates under the trade names The Haven Luxe Spa and The Haven Retail Store in Florida and primarily serves the Health and Wellness and Beauty industries.

