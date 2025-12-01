FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Announces Approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board for Control of The Wheeling Corporation and The Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the "Company") announced today that the Surface Transportation Board has approved the acquisition of the Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway Company ("The Wheeling") effective December 26, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The voting trust that has controlled The Wheeling since the transaction closed on August 25, 2025 is expected to be dissolved on or shortly after the Effective Date and thereafter the Company would assume control of The Wheeling and combine operations with its existing Transtar freight rail business.



About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

