Brookfield Business Partners: Brookfield to Acquire Fosber

Acquisition of an essential industrial technology provider to the packaging industry

Transaction draws on Brookfield's deep private equity expertise in industrial carve-outs

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield, through its private equity strategy, today announced that it has agreed to acquire Fosber, a global leader in the design and production of advanced machinery, parts, and services for the corrugated packaging industry. The transaction, a carve-out from Guangdong Dongfang Precision, values the business at approximately $900 million.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Lucca, Italy, Fosber designs and manufactures high-speed corrugating machinery and provides vital aftersales parts, maintenance and digital monitoring solutions to box manufacturers worldwide. With operations across Italy, the U.S., and China, Fosber is recognized for its innovative product and technology development, and strong customer service.

Anuj Ranjan, CEO of Brookfield's Private Equity Group, said: "Fosber is a market-leading industrial technology business that provides vital products and services to the packaging industry. The transaction demonstrates our strategy of investing in industrial champions headquartered in Europe, and with Fosber's extensive operations in the U.S. and Asia, the ability to draw on our global platform. We look forward to partnering with the Fosber team, bringing our operational expertise and scale to accelerate digital transformation and expand its after-sales and service offerings as it continues to grow worldwide."

Brookfield's investment through its Brookfield Capital Partners strategy is being funded with approximately $480 million of equity, of which its affiliate Brookfield Business Partners is expected to invest approximately $170 million. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in 2026.

Brookfield's private equity business brings deep global expertise in industrials and manufacturing, developed over two decades of building and operationally transforming businesses that provide vital products and services. Previous industrial investments include Chemelex, a global leader in electric heat tracing systems, Clarios, the global leader in advanced low-voltage batteries, and GrafTech, a global manufacturer of graphite electrodes. Brookfield's private equity strategy in Europe focuses on unlocking potential in European market leaders to reposition them as global champions.



About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, renewable power and transition, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com

Brookfield Private Equity

Brookfield's private equity business, which manages approximately $150 billion of assets under management, focuses on driving operational transformation in businesses providing essential products and services.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield's private equity group. It is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.