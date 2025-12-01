Beyond Oil Ltd.: Beyond Oil Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

Compared to the Previous Corresponding Quarterly Period, Revenue Increased 779% (US$133K to US$1.2M); Increase in Gross Profit; Strong Cash Position

Growth Trajectory Remains Strong

First Tranche of Previously Shareholder Approved Milestone Shares to be Issued After Reaching US$3M Revenue Milestone

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"Our third quarter results continue to demonstrate the strength of our strategy and the accelerating demand for our unique solution," said Jonathan Or, CEO of Beyond Oil. "We remain focused on building durable, long-term partnerships with distributors and customers who can deliver meaningful scale and global reach, creating a strong foundation for recurring revenue and international expansion."

"The fundamentals of our business are firmly in place. We are seeing meaningful commercial traction across key markets and continued progress with some of the world's most influential foodservice brands. Over the past year, we have strengthened our team, upgraded our operational systems, and built the infrastructure needed to support the next stage of our growth. We are also continuing to refine our distribution network to align with partners who can scale. With these foundations set, we are preparing the business to elevate its performance across all areas, as we position the Company for meaningful growth in 2026 as we continue advancing our mission to become the global standard for healthier frying."

The following disclosure does not constitute full disclosure of the Company's financial and operational condition and is qualified by, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the period ending September 30, 2025 (the "MD&A") and corresponding financial statements available at www.sedarplus.ca-

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights

*All Figures in USD unless specifically mentioned otherwise

Revenue : Increased to $1.2 million in Q3 2025, compared to $133 thousand in Q3 2024 and $1.1 million in Q2 2025, reflecting continued progress on commercial expansion initiatives.

: Increased to $1.2 million in Q3 2025, compared to $133 thousand in Q3 2024 and $1.1 million in Q2 2025, reflecting continued progress on commercial expansion initiatives. Gross Profit : Increased to $550 thousand in Q3 2025, compared to $53 thousand in Q3 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 47.1% in Q3 2025 compared to 39.8% in Q3 2024, reflecting cost efficiencies as our business continues to scale.

: Increased to $550 thousand in Q3 2025, compared to $53 thousand in Q3 2024. Gross profit margin increased to 47.1% in Q3 2025 compared to 39.8% in Q3 2024, reflecting cost efficiencies as our business continues to scale. Cash Position : The Company had $10.6 million of cash as of September 30, 2025 compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting the net proceeds from the Clal Insurance investment, and the remainder from the exercise of 99.9% of the outstanding warrants during the first half of 2025.

: The Company had $10.6 million of cash as of September 30, 2025 compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2024, reflecting the net proceeds from the Clal Insurance investment, and the remainder from the exercise of 99.9% of the outstanding warrants during the first half of 2025. Operating Expenses : Cash operating expenses were $2.4 million in Q3 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q3 2024, reflecting strategic investments in global expansion marketing initiatives, production for inventory for future sales, and operational capabilities to support the Company's commercial growth. Total operating expenses reached $2.3 in Q3 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q3 2024.

: Cash operating expenses were $2.4 million in Q3 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q3 2024, reflecting strategic investments in global expansion marketing initiatives, production for inventory for future sales, and operational capabilities to support the Company's commercial growth. Total operating expenses reached $2.3 in Q3 2025 compared to $0.8 million in Q3 2024. Net Loss: Improved to $1.55 million for Q3 2025 compared to $2.7 million for Q3 2024 as finance income more than offset the increased loss from operations.

Improved to $1.55 million for Q3 2025 compared to $2.7 million for Q3 2024 as finance income more than offset the increased loss from operations. Other Comprehensive Loss: Improved to $331 thousand in Q3 2025 compared to $2.6 million in Q3 2024, a 77% reduction from period to period.

Recent Business Highlights

TSX Uplisting: On November 13, 2025, Beyond Oil's common shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") under the Company's current trading symbol, "BOIL".

On November 13, 2025, Beyond Oil's common shares began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (" ") under the Company's current trading symbol, "BOIL". Strengthened Leadership Team - Announced the addition of Giora BarDea, the former CEO of Strauss Group, as VP of Global Strategy. In this new role, Mr. BarDea will focus on long-term strategic planning, expanding international partnerships, strengthening the distribution network, and leading go-to-market initiatives to accelerate the Company's global growth strategy in the foodservice and food industries. Announced the appointment of Michael Nemirow as President of North America. In this role, Mr. Nemirow is managing Beyond Oil USA Inc. (dba Beyond Oil North America), the Company's wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, and is leading all North American operations with a clear mandate to accelerate revenue growth and build scale by driving widespread adoption across the region's most influential foodservice and industrial brands.

- Sodexo Israel Supplier Agreement: Announced that Sodexo, Israel's largest provider of catering services, has selected Beyond Oil as its new supplier of choice. Following a successful pilot at several key locations, Sodexo will now bring Beyond Oil's patented filter powder to additional sites across Sodexo Israel's catering network. Sodexo Israel uses approximately 400,000 liters of frying oil each year.

Announced that Sodexo, Israel's largest provider of catering services, has selected Beyond Oil as its new supplier of choice. Following a successful pilot at several key locations, Sodexo will now bring Beyond Oil's patented filter powder to additional sites across Sodexo Israel's catering network. Sodexo Israel uses approximately 400,000 liters of frying oil each year. Expanded Rollout with WCRL: Announced a new purchase order valued at approximately $405K with West Coast Reduction Ltd., the largest used cooking oil collection, recycling and rendering company in Western Canada.

Release of Milestone Shares

Beyond Oil is also pleased to announce that it has surpassed aggregate revenue of US$3M in advance of the January 2026 deadline, thereby fulfilling the condition for the release of an additional 4,882,101 common shares (the "First Milestone Shares") in the capital of the Company. The requirement to obtain a total of US$3M in obtained orders was exceeded by the Company as it surpassed this requirement in recognized revenue, underscoring the Company's strong growth trajectory (please see the Company's continuous disclosure record at www.sedarplus.ca for further details). Accordingly, the First Milestone Shares will be released to the original shareholders of Beyond Oil existing before completion of the reverse takeover and public listing transaction of the Company in May 2022.

Please review the Company's MD&A for a detailed description of the status of each of the agreements and aforementioned developments.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company dedicated to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, reduce costs for food service companies and improve sustainability. The Company's patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil's solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of other relevant securities legislation, including applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflect Beyond Oil Ltd.'s current views with respect to, among other things, its operations and financial performance (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which are in turn based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Beyond Oil Ltd. are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions.



Although Beyond Oil Ltd., believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the USA and Canada, certain factors, not presently known to Beyond Oil Ltd., or that Beyond Oil Ltd., currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements.



Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Beyond Oil Ltd., undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Beyond Oil Ltd.

Jonathan Or, CEO

Phone: (857) 212-0076

jonathan@beyondoil.co

ICR, LLC.

Reed Anderson

Michael Wolfe

Phone: 646-277-1260

BeyondOil@icrinc.com