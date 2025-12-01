Hypercharge Networks Corp.: Hypercharge Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Recognized Revenue of $3.7 Million, Up $2.3 Million Year-Over-Year

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC- OTC: HCNWF- FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, is announcing the release of its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, and related management discussion and analysis. All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

"Second quarter results for fiscal 2026 were solid. At $3.7 million, this was our second-highest revenue quarter ever, driven by converting a meaningful portion of our backlog as larger projects moved into delivery. Gross profit improved to $0.9 million, also our second-highest quarter ever, as deliveries became more consistent and larger projects moved across the line.

We also passed 6,200 charging ports sold, 5,200 ports delivered, and the Hypercharge app grew to more than 36,000 registered users. During the quarter, we completed a non-deal roadshow across Canada and Ireland, broadening our investor reach. Subsequent to quarter-end, we closed a $3.75 million financing with participation from both retail and institutional investors. We also strengthened our board with the additions of Malcolm Davidson and, in October, Tony Geheran.

Although momentum remains strong, the multi-family building development sector has slowed, and some projects are taking longer to move forward. At the same time, we are seeing solid traction in Level 2 charging for commercial and service work, which provides higher margins and recurring revenue relative to DC fast charging. While DC fast charging continues to add top-line growth, our focus is on shifting the mix toward higher-margin areas and expanding our carbon credit program to help customers offset electrification costs and unlock additional value from the network we're deploying.

This combination of improving mix, growing service revenue, and building a new revenue stream through carbon credits supports a path to stronger margins and continued progress toward profitability."

- David Bibby, President and CEO of Hypercharge

Business and Pipeline Highlights (for the three months ended September 30, 2025):

Revenue Growth: The Company achieved recognized revenue of $3,672,616 for the three months ended September 30, 2025. This represents an increase of $2,294,173 (166%) compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, driven by strong market demand and higher delivery of customer orders during the quarter.

Gross Profit Growth: The Company reported quarterly gross profit of $856,522 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of $425,714 (99%) compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The improvement was primarily driven by increased sales volume of EV charging equipment, greater contribution from other revenues, and higher service revenue.

Loss Reduction: The Company's net and comprehensive loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, totaled $(425,887), reflecting an improvement of $713,830 (63%) compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The reduction in loss reflects disciplined expense management and the adoption of technologies to streamline operations and lower costs.

Charging Ports: Surpassed 6,200 charging ports sold across Canada and the United States, an increase of over 49% compared to September 30, 2024.

Revenue Mix Improvement: Continued growth in Level 2 charging for commercial projects and service-based revenue, which carry higher margins than DC fast charging deployments, supporting long-term margin expansion.

Registered Users: Added over 17,000 new users since September 30, 2024, bringing the Hypercharge mobile app to more than 36,000 registered users as of September 30, 2025, an 89% increase year-over-year.

Carbon Credit Program: The Company advanced its participation in carbon credit markets, supporting a future revenue stream intended to help customers offset the cost of electrification.

Board of Directors Growth: Appointed Malcolm Davidson, CPA, CA, to the Board of Directors effective August 15, 2025, adding extensive experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, and governance to support the Company's next phase of growth.

Enhanced Capital Markets Visibility: The Company broadened its investor-relations meeting with investment advisors and fund managers across Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal. Management also engaged a wider audience through participation in the Canada Growth Conference hosted by Peterson Capital in Dublin and the SmallCap Discoveries forum. This renewed outreach increased awareness of the Company's recent progress and long-term growth strategy.

Multi-Family Deployment: Secured a contract to deliver 49 Level 2 charging stations for hue by Marcon in Port Moody, BC, one of the region's notable new residential communities. Initial deliveries were completed in July 2025, with the balance scheduled for installation in calendar Q4 2025.





Financial Highlights (for the three months ended September 30, 2025):

The Company recognized quarterly revenue of $3,672,616, an increase of $2,294,173 (166%) compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The Company delivered 319 charging ports in the quarter, including 48 DC fast charging ports, contributing to strong top-line growth and customer expansion.

Operating expenses totaled $1,289,437 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, an 18% decrease from the prior year period. The decline primarily reflects lower general and administrative expenses while supporting targeted investments in sales, service, and product development.

Gross profit for the quarter increased to $856,522, up from $430,808 in the same period last year. Gross profit percentage was 23% compared to 31% in the prior year, reflecting the revenue mix from large project deployments and DC fast charging sales, which carry lower margins but added significantly to total revenue.

Net and comprehensive loss for the three months ended September 30, 2025, improved 63% to $(425,887), or ($0.00) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net and comprehensive loss of $(1,139,717), or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Financial Highlights (for the six months ended September 30, 2025):

The Company recognized six months revenue of $7,077,198, an increase of $4,800,506 (211%) compared to the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Operating expenses totaled $2,547,639 for the six months ended September 30, 2025, a 26% decrease from the prior year period. The decline was primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses.

Gross profit for the six months increased to $1,697,914, up from $666,609 in the same period last year. Gross profit percentage was 24% compared to 29% in the prior year, as a result of the Company's product mix.

Net and comprehensive loss for the six months ended September 30, 2025, improved 70% to $(828,764), or $(0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net and comprehensive loss of $(2,750,201), or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share during the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Summary of Key Financial Measures:

A summary of selected financial information for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, is as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements:

2024 Revenue - 3,672,616 $1,378,443 - 7,077,198 $2,276,692 Cost of sales - (2,816,094- $(947,635) - (5,379,284- $(1,610,083) Gross profit - 856,522 $430,808 - 1,697,914 $666,609 Operating Expenses General and administrative - 663,136 $1,046,959 - 1,321,922 $2,242,070 Sales and marketing - 415,479 $350,698 - 821,486 $825,789 Research and development - 210,822 $184,147 - 404,231 $387,862 Total Operating Expenses - 1,289,437 $1,581,804 - 2,547,639 $3,445,721 Operating loss - (432,915- $(1,150,996) - (849,725- $(2,789,112) Other expenses (income) Foreign exchange (gain) loss - (7,821- $2,370 - 3,373 $3,006 Interest income, net - (2,174- $(11,948) - (4,918- $(40,249) Other income - (594- $(641) - (1,188- $(953) Total other expenses (income) - (10,589- $(10,219) - (2,733- $(38,196) Net loss - (422,326- $(1,140,777) - (846,992- $(2,750,916) Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation difference - (3,561- $1,060 - 18,228 $715 Comprehensive loss - (425,887- $(1,139,717) - (828,764- $(2,750,201) Basic and diluted loss per share - (0.00- $(0.02) - (0.01- $(0.04) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 100,990,312 70,705,205 99,310,829 70,575,806

For more information, please refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2025, and the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended September 30, 2025. These documents are available on the Company's website at https://hypercharge.com/investors/, and under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC; OTC: HCNWF; FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

On behalf of the Company,

Hypercharge Networks Corp.

David Bibby, President & CEO

Contact

Media & Investor Relations:

Kyle Kingsnorth, Head of Marketing

kyle.kingsnorth@hypercharge.com | +1 (888) 320-2633

