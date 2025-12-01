Bombardier Inc.: Statement from Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and CFO, Bombardier, on Moody's Ratings Upgrade to Ba3 from B1

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bombardier team is proud to share that Moody's has upgraded the company's credit rating from B1 to Ba3, with a positive outlook. With this recent upgrade, Bombardier's credit ratings are back in the Ba/BB category with both Moody's and S&P for the first time in over a decade.

This achievement reflects the company's strong and consistent execution across business segments, solid financial performance and disciplined deleveraging efforts over recent years. With a robust backlog ensuring visibility on future deliveries and the continued expansion of our Services and Defense businesses, we are building diversified and resilient revenue streams that strengthen our long-term outlook. Combined with our solid financial foundation, these factors allow us to execute on our plan and deliver growth across our portfolio, while maintaining a sharp focus on delivering returns on capital.

I want to extend my appreciation to the entire Bombardier team: your dedication and commitment have been instrumental in reaching this important milestone.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,100 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service facilities across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

