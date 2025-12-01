ARKO Corp. Appoints Galagher Jeff as Chief Financial Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) ("ARKO" or the "Company"), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators and fuel wholesalers in the United States, today announced that the Company has appointed Galagher Jeff as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025.

Mr. Jeff joins ARKO following a distinguished career as a Fortune 200 Chief Financial Officer and Finance and Strategy Executive. Most recently, Jeff served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for Murphy USA, Inc. Prior to that, he spent nearly 15 years in senior and executive finance roles with leading retailers, including Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., Advance Auto Parts, Inc. and Walmart Stores, Inc., in addition to a decade-long career in finance and strategy consulting at organizations including KPMG and Ernst & Young. Mr. Jeff has a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Mississippi State University, a Master of Science in Engineering from McCormick School of Engineering, Northwestern University, and a Master in Business Administration from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.

"Mr. Jeff's tenured career in strategy and finance in multiple leadership roles, and his convenience store and retail experience, will augment an already strong ARKO team," said Arie Kotler, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ARKO Corp. "As our business continues to grow and undergoes our multi-year transformation plan, we expect that his expertise will be instrumental in advancing our growth as one of the leading public companies in the convenience store industry. We're grateful to Jordan Mann, who has served as the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer, for successfully providing a seamless transition for the Company during our CFO search, and for continuing to be an integral part of our leadership team to drive our strategic and financial priorities and supporting Galagher as he joins the ARKO family."

"I am honored to join the ARKO team," said Galagher. "I see tremendous opportunity for the Company as it continues to execute on its multi-year transformation plan, supported by its ongoing channel optimization work and execution of organic growth initiatives. I look forward to working with the entire ARKO organization to pursue long-term growth and enhance shareholder value."

