Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc.: Whitehawk Therapeutics Appoints Margaret Dugan, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Dugan brings extensive clinical development leadership to Whitehawk as ADC programs near the clinic

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: WHWK), an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved antibody drug conjugate (ADC) cancer treatments, today announced the appointment of Margaret Dugan, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Dugan brings more than 30 years of global oncology drug development experience, with extensive expertise in early-stage clinical development and regulatory strategy.

"I'm delighted to welcome Margaret to Whitehawk. Her strategic insight and deep early-development expertise strengthen our ability to design efficient, signal-rich clinical studies and rapidly translate our ADC portfolio into potentially impactful therapies for patients," said Dave Lennon, PhD, President and CEO of Whitehawk Therapeutics.

Dr. Dugan joins Whitehawk following more than three decades of oncology drug development leadership roles, with deep expertise in early-stage development. She has overseen more than 12 Phase 1 programs and was responsible for numerous regulatory approvals, including capmatinib, ceritinib, letrozole, temozolomide and photodynamic therapy in a variety of cancers. Dr. Dugan spent more than 15 years at Novartis, where she built and led the early development organization, advanced multiple programs from proof-of-concept to full clinical development and directly supported global regulatory approvals. She subsequently served as CMO at Dracen Pharmaceuticals, where she advanced the company's first clinical program through Phase 1 and secured Fast Track designation. Dr. Dugan later served as CMO at Schrödinger, where she built the clinical function, delivered three Phase 1 assets into the clinic and advanced a program to Phase 2 readiness in less than 18 months. Dr. Dugan began her career as a medical oncologist and investigator before transitioning into industry leadership roles that bridged translational science with late-stage execution.

"I'm excited to join Whitehawk during this important time in the company as we seek to move into clinical development," said Dr. Dugan, CMO of Whitehawk Therapeutics. "Whitehawk's approach combines smart target selection with a differentiated ADC profile, creating a compelling opportunity to deliver on the promise of next-generation ADC therapies. I'm looking forward to joining this talented team as we advance our portfolio with the aim of having a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers."

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Whitehawk Therapeutics is an oncology therapeutics company applying advanced technologies to established tumor biology to efficiently deliver improved cancer treatments. Whitehawk's advanced three-asset ADC portfolio is engineered to overcome the limitations of first-generation predecessors to deliver a meaningful impact for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. These assets are in-licensed from WuXi Biologics under an exclusive development and global commercialization agreement. More information on the Company is available at www.whitehawktx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

