Indonesia's Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) is seeking proposals by Dec. 3 for a preliminary feasibility study on offshore floating solar development in Sulawesi, including techno-economic assessments and regulatory analysis.Jakarta-based thinktank Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) is searching for a partner to carry out a pre-feasibility study for an offshore floating solar power plant in Sulawesi, an island in Indonesia. IESR's request for proposal document says that as Indonesia holds substantial offshore solar energy potential, it is taking the initiative to conduct ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...