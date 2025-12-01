Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Program

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 1, 2025 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) ("Armanino" or the "Company"), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today announced the engagement of international investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

MZ Group will partner closely with Armanino's leadership team to design and execute a comprehensive capital markets strategy that elevates the company's profile across the investment community. This partnership will highlight how Armanino is building on its strong foundation of market leadership, financial strength, and decades of premium product differentiation to advance its trajectory toward becoming the world's leading pesto and sauce brand. As the U.S. leader in pesto within foodservice and a trusted partner for globally inspired, premium products, Armanino continues to expand its reach. The company is leveraging its exceptional taste, texture, and consistency to deepen distribution, cross-sell its portfolio of incremental sauces to customers, and develop new national account partnerships in the U.S. In addition, Armanino is steadily growing its international presence across Asia, North America, and select European markets.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. Lucas A. Zimmerman, Managing Director at MZ North America, and Ian Scargill, Senior Vice President, will provide guidance to Armanino on corporate and financial communications, including roadshow and investment conference coordination in key financial hubs and enhancing brand visibility through financial and social media channels.

Zimmerman commented: "As the market leader in pesto, Armanino is positioned to become a significant player in the global sauces market, which Grandview Research estimates will grow to $237.5 billion by 2030. As restaurants, from quick-service chains to fine dining establishments, rebound and expand, their demand for bulk, signature, and custom-formulated sauces is rising sharply. Key drivers include the need for menu innovation to enhanced dining experiences, a growing interest in global cuisines, and the need for ready-to-use sauces that ensure uniform flavor and reduce kitchen prep time. The surging popularity of international and ethnic cuisines is encouraging foodservice operators to adopt authentic, premium, and locally inspired sauces to respond to consumers' evolving palates. This dynamic opens opportunities for sauce manufacturers to partner closely with chains, deliver scalable yet differentiated products, and innovate for both flavor and packaging efficiency."

Scargill added: "Armanino's premium, globally inspired products for the foodservice industry include a variety of basil pestos and a growing list of global pestos and sauces such as roasted red bell pepper, chimichurri sauce, harissa sauce and southwest chipotle sauce. Fine-dining restaurants, pizzerias, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) and casual chains use Armanino for pasta sauces, flavor accents, finishing sauces, and bases for signature spreads. The company also provides a foodservice frozen pasta and meatball collection that enables restaurants to offer chef-worthy creations that expand their menus with convenience and ease. All products are produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. Armanino production ensures quality control, supply reliability, and the ability to adapt quickly with a flexible model to support customer needs."

Deanna Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods, commented:

"With demand strengthening across foodservice and international channels, we are focused on expanding the breadth and depth of distribution for our basil pesto and our fast-growing portfolio of incremental sauces and pesto adjacencies. In parallel, we see meaningful opportunity to partner with additional national accounts in the U.S., while continuing to grow our international presence across Asia, North America, and select European markets. We are also optimizing supply, inventory, and operating leverage to enhance efficiency and support margin performance as we scale. We look forward to partnering with Lucas, Ian, and the team at MZ Group to communicate our vision and build long-term value for our shareholders."

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at armaninofoods.com.

